These Viral TikTok Beauty Products Are SUPER Discounted For Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Goodbye, money.

By Theresa Massony
It’s everyone’s favorite time of year: the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The annual event consistently draws in crowds (both IRL and virtual) of consumers clamoring for some of the best deals of the year on a number of prestige products. While the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale spans numerous categories, the sale’s beauty exclusives are a staple of the event, getting better and better with every year. As you write down the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale dates in your calendar and figure out exactly what to buy, don’t forget to snag these TikTok-viral beauty exclusives in the process.

What are the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale dates?

The 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is ongoing right now and ends on Sunday, Aug. 8. That means, as of this writing, you have a little under two weeks to take advantage of as many discounts and beauty exclusives as possible.

What’s included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale spans apparel, home goods, and beauty products. When it comes to beauty, you’ll find a lengthy list of prestige and luxury brands included in the sale, from Tom Ford, Burberry, and Kate Somerville to Charlotte Tilbury, Tula, First Aid Beauty, and more. You’re not limited to one sector of beauty, either. The lineup boasts an expansive array of makeup, skin, hair, and fragrance products.

What are the best beauty deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The short answer? Uh, all of them. That said, there are several TikTok-viral beauty products worth snagging while you can get them at a discount. TikTok has proved a major catalyst for beauty products, kicking both cult classics and new-to-market products to viral status. Even then, with a new product racking up views every five minutes, it’s difficult to keep track. Below, you’ll find a prime curation of beauty products that’ve gone viral on TikTok and are significantly discounted in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Grab ‘em before they’re gone.

01
Lancome Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover Trio
Nordstrom

A favorite among influencers, TikTok stars, and celebrities alike, Lancome’s Bi-Facil eye makeup remover might as well be magic when it comes to gently removing stubborn eye makeup.

$62
02
Full Size Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara & Killer Liner Eyeliner Set
Nordstrom

It’s no secret Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Mascara has been a cult-favorite well beyond the walls of TikTok. Now, you can get a full-size tube in addition to the brand’s Killer Liner for just $32.

$32
03
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
Nordstrom

Making an appearance in many a viral skin care TikTok is Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, which deeply moisturizes skin to improve tone and texture. This set includes the Ultra Facial Cream alongside three other Kiehl’s hero products to give your skin the most luxurious facial ever.

$88
04
Sunday Riley Good Genes Home & Away Set
Nordstrom

Sunday Riley’s Good Genes goes way back, remaining a staple in many an OG beauty influencer’s skin care routine. This set includes a jumbo and travel-size component to ensure you have access to this radiance-boosting serum wherever you go.

$114
05
St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse-$80 Value
Nordstrom

Self-tanner enthusiasts have been all over St. Tropez on TikTok lately, thanks to its even, near immediate bronzing effect. And you can get this jumbo version of the classic formula for nearly half its original value.

$46
06
Briogeo Healthy Hair Wonders Set
Nordstrom

Many TikTokers have heralded the benefits of Briogeo hair products across hair textures, particularly when it comes to infusing moisture and life back into dry, damaged hair. With this set, you can snag four of the brand’s hero products in one.

$45
07
Boy Smells Late Bloomer Votive Candle Set
Nordstrom

I know you’ve seen many aesthetically pleasing Boy Smells candles dot the homes of your fave TikTokers. Score a whopping five of the brand’s fan-favorite scents in this set and prepare for your space to smell divine 24/7.

$56
08
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Nordstrom

There’s a reason you keep hearing about this classic exfoliating treatment from Kate Somerville: The stuff works wonders. This intensive treatment effectively sloughs off dead skin and busts up skin cell clusters to reveal the glowing, fresh skin below the surface.

$130
09
Tula Skincare The Cult Classic Cleanser Set
Nordstrom

If you’ve yet to be convinced by the mounds of social media love to try Tula Skincare, consider this your sign. In this set, you’ll find the brand’s cult-favorite cleanser, alongside a moisturizer and eye balm.

$74
10
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Daily Facial Peel Set
Nordstrom

Dr. Dennis Gross’ Facial Peels consistently go viral for just how well they boost skin’s radiance. And with this set, you’ll get a total of 60 facial peels, in addition to 16 Exfoliating Body Treatments. Your skin won’t even know what hit it.

$178
11
First Aid Beauty Full Size Ultra Repair Cream Set
Nordstrom

Real talk: I’ve yet to come across someone who hasn’t had a good experience with First Aid Beauty’s products. More specifically, the brand’s Ultra Repair Cream is a viral moisturizer that effectively provides long-term hydration for even the driest skin. You can snag the cream with the brand’s well-loved Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream for just $49.

$49