This Pair Of Air Force 1s Is Only $68 During Nike’s Black Friday Sale

When it comes to things you need to face the day, sneakers are a go-to for pretty much everyone. The best time to celebrate that profound relationship between your feet and your kicks is during Nike’s 2021 Black Friday sale. With winter about to begin, your sneaks probably need an update, and what better time to make that purchase than Black Friday?

Black Friday has been the holy grail event of bargain shopping since 1860s, although it took a few years for the meaning to shift into the more fun shopping extravaganza you’ve come to associate with it. Now, with pre-sales and Cyber Monday, the deals stack up higher and higher every November. Thats why you need to determine your discount game plan super early, so your closet and your wallet can make the most of the shopping spree you’re about to embark on.

Nike never misses a Black Friday or Cyber Monday, and 2021 is not different. So, after you get a fresh pair of Nike Air Force 1s, you can check out some of the brand’s other kicks for a lace-up winter. You can even add a cute loungewear set to cozy up in for the rest of your shopping period. For all of Nike’s Black Friday plans, look no further than right here.

When does Nike’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Get this — Nike’s Black Friday sales are already live. Yep, you read that right. The brand is letting you shop its Black Friday deals all week long. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY for an extra 20% off select styles. Since some products are already discounted, you may be able to save up to 50% on some of your fave iconic Nike products. Take these Air Force 1 Pixel SEs ($110, Nike) for example. They’re already 22% off and listed at $85, so when you add the BLACKFRIDAY promo code, they come down to $68 in your cart.

When does Nike’s Black Friday 2021 sale end?

You’ve got a little bit of time. Nike’s Black Friday sale will end on Saturday, Nov. 27, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re out of luck to get a discount on your purchase. Last year, the brand debuted its Cyber Monday deals the day beforehand, and included an extra 25% off select styles. If this year runs similarly, you may be able to take advantage of more deals through the end of day on Monday, Nov. 29.

What's included in Nike’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

A selection of gear is going on sale for anywhere between 20% and 50% off, which definitely makes it worth it. This is simply the chef’s kiss of deals. To get a head start on all the sneakers and clothing you’ll want to snag this Black Friday, check out these products included in Nike’s sale below.

