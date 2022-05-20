Every so often a beauty launch comes along and activates my sweet tooth. The new Nails.INC x Magnum ice cream collection is one of them. Launched on May 17, the dreamy collab features six new chocolate-scented polishes designed with summer’s hottest nail trends in mind. The rich, warm hues are perfect for 3D nail art as one brilliant nail artist has already demonstrated.

To celebrate the release, celebrity nail artist Mei Kawajiri — aka @nailsbymei, for those of you who are well-versed in the world of Instagram-famous manicurists — designed some very chill nail art to accompany the polishes, which can be found across social media and in the launch photos for the polishes. The scented polish shades and Kawajiri’s nail art were inspired by Magnum’s Duet ice cream bars, which feature twice as much chocolate in three flavors that are so good they’re basically criminal.

Not only do the Magnum Ice Cream polishes genuinely smell like chocolate, but they’re from a brand I’ve adored since I first stepped into the beauty game and started painting my nails regularly. Back when I was in my 20s and my nails were always bitten down to the quick, it was really hard for me to find a polish that worked on my short, janky nail beds. Nails.INC was the first brand that had a brush and a formula that worked on short nails: The brush was wide, which I’ve found to be a must for shorter nails, and the polish itself didn’t pool or require a ton of extra coats.

As a young editor living in NYC on a budget, I couldn’t get manis, all the time and Nails.INC polishes kept my hands from looking like a total hot mess. That was years ago, but the level of quality hasn’t wavered and the new Nails.INC x Magnum ice cream collection polishes are a perfect set of warm shades that function as summer’s new neutrals.

Price-wise, these polishes are affordable; each one is only $8, which puts them right on par with drugstore brands, only better since the formulas are truly exceptional. Like all Nails.INC polishes, this collab line features that patented wide brush I was raving about and is 100% cruelty-free and 100% vegetarian. (The brand is working toward 100% vegan status)

Colorwise, these polishes were designed to mimic the new Magnum Duet ice cream bars, so both the ice cream bars and the polishes come in three different flavors — literally for the ice cream, inspo-wise for the nail polish — double chocolate, almond, and cookie.

The Chocolate Duet polishes are Raspberry Swirl ($8, Nails.INC), a bright raspberry, and White Chocolate ($8, Nails.INC), a soft, white pink to mirror the ice cream bar’s raspberry swirl and white chocolate flavor. The Almond Duet polishes are a buttery, light brown called Glazed Almond ($8, Nails.INC) and Double Chocolate ($8, Nails.INC), a rich, deep brown. The last, and my personal favorite, polish duo is the Cookie Duet featuring Crunchie Cookie ($8, Nails.INC), a neutral beige, and Classic Chocolate ($8, Nails.INC), a warm, medium brown.

The Nails.INC x Magnum ice cream collection nail polishes are available now at Nails.INC.