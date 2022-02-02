Machine Gun Kelly is a pop culture icon for being in love. He and his fiancée Megan Fox have described their souls as twin flames, their relationship as like “a tsunami or forest fire,” and the rapper has even been known to wear Fox’s blood around on a necklace. So, when MGK announced UN/DN’s Valentine’s Day nail polish line, aptly named Mad Love, you kind of knew what to expect if you’ve been following his relationship. In fact, there are few celebrities I’d trust more to actually capture the spirit of Valentine’s Day than MGK.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer obviously looked to his relationship with Fox while coming up with this new collection. A press release shared with Elite Daily described Mad Love as “inspired by the kind of all-consuming love that makes you dream bigger than ever and opens up a world of possibilities,” and even though it didn’t say it outright, I’m pretty sure there’s only one person that could be referring to.

Now that we’re all crystal clear on the emotional inspo for the latest line, as for what this new collection has on the physical side, your heart will absolutely swoon over these products.

UN/DN’s Mad Love collection involves three new shades that you can shop separately or in the Twin Flame Kit ($49, UN/DN). This kit likely got its name from a belief of the engaged couple. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Fox said of Kelly in an interview in 2020. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time...So we're actually two halves of the same soul.”

The first of the shades is a firetruck red named Pretty Dangerous ($20, UN/DN) that will turn every head. Then, you can glam it up even more by using one of the two toppers over the red or letting them shine alone. Cosmic Glitter ($20, UN/DN) is a clear shade with flecks of iridescent, white glitter in it. However, if you really want the full Valentine’s Day treatment, the pink, white, and red glitter in Sweet Dreams ($20, UN/DN) is the perfect finishing touch for you.

If you love the sound of the new kit but want a little something extra for your Valentine’s Day treat, you can snag the Mad Love set ($98, UN/DN). While this box includes the three new polishes, it also contains the best-selling Depressionist ($18, UN/DN), a silky black, and Vertigo ($18, UN/DN), a pastel periwinkle. These love-filled nail lacquers or kits drop on Feb. 2 on UN/DN’s website, which means you can order and hope for delivery before the holiday is here.