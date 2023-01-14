Between the launch of International Delight’s new Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha coffee creamer and Homesick’s espresso-scented Central Perk candle, Friends is definitely having a moment, and could I be anymore excited about it? The answer is yes, because another cozy collab inspired by the hit show dropped on Jan. 10 — but you’re gonna need to make some room in your underwear drawer for this one. With references to the show’s most memorable moments, the new Friends x MeUndies underwear and loungewear collection is like wearable nostalgia, and will make you want to spend the day at home marathoning through your favorite season.

Whether you’re flaunting the collection at your local coffee shop, or just lounging around at home with your five besties, you’re gonna want the Friends x MeUndies collection to be there for you — especially when your life’s a joke, you’re broke, and your love life’s DOA. Each item features an eye-catching lavender color that has serious Apartment #20 vibes, and a limited-edition design that pays homage to some of the most iconic scenes and settings that true stans will recognize instantly, including:

An orange couch

Phoebe’s guitar

A slice of pizza

A coffee mug

The gold frame on Monica and Rachel’s door

A lobster

The Central Perk sign

A raw turkey with glasses and a hat (IYKYK)

Rachel’s trifle

The Friends logo

The collection has over 30 underwear, boxer, sock, and bralette styles to choose from, as well as comfy loungewear staples like joggers and robes, so you can match with your whole squad during your next Friends rewatch party. Even your little “smelly cat” can join the fun with the adorable BuddyBands bandana. Plus, most items are made with sustainably sourced beechwood fibers that’ve been spun into a super soft MicroModal fabric, so you’ll basically achieve full ~unagi~ while wearing these pieces.

If you’re looking to upgrade your undies in 2023, you’re in luck, because the Friends x MeUndies collection features so many styles with a range of coverage options, from bikinis and thongs, to boyshorts and high-waisted cheekys.

There’s no better feeling than wearing a matching bralette and panty set, which is why you’re also gonna want to pick up a bralette (or two, or three) from the collection to complete the look. The Ruched Bralette features a ruched detail down the middle, a V-neck design, and thin, adjustable straps, while the Longline Bralette has the support you need with 3-layer wire-free cups for coverage and side boning structure.

The Triangle Bralette features a minimalistic triangle design and adjustable straps, the U-Back Bralette comes with a sexy low-cut back, and the T-Back Bralette is perfect for hiding your straps underneath your racerback tees.

Underwear is great and all, but if you want to rep your favorite show above your clothes, you can also score a pair of lounge pants, a robe, or even a onesie (!). Not to mention, you can also deck yourself out in Friends gear from head to head toe, thanks to the Crew, Quarter, Ankle, and No Show sock options.

MeUndies members can score the collection items at a discounted price, but if you’re not a member, you can still get your hands on your fave pieces by shelling out a little extra cash.

Whether you’re the Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, or Joey of your friend group, the Friends x MeUndies collection has something for everyone.