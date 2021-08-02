Everyone On TikTok Is Shook Over How Well This Brow Product Works

TikTok’s viral beauty product of the moment is Madluvv’s Brow Stamp Kit. These brow stamps are a bit unusual, but the results are surprisingly good for most beauty TikTokers, so it’s not surprising that they’re taking over the airwaves. And, no matter what shape your eyebrows are or how you like them styled, this product may become your next favorite thing.

As soon as I saw Madluvv’s Brow Stamp Kit ($39, Madluvv) get TikToker and makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira’s seal approval, I knew these were going to be game-changers. In her video review, even though Noguiera is convinced she’s going to mess up her brows, she ends up with two perfectly stamped on, gorgeous brows on the first try. Later, she also shared a 10-hour wear test where she notes that the brows require a little clean up and that you have to be careful with your placement. However, her brows generally stay intact all day, in 91-degree heat. Pretty convincing, if you ask me. If you’re still on the fence, Madluvv’s stamps also got Rose Siard’s thumbs up, too.

Now that you know it’s trustworthy, here are all the need-to-know deets on the brow stamps: First, you can take a quiz about your natural hair color and texture on the Madluvv website, and the brand will calculate the best stamp color for you. Each kit comes with an eyebrow pomade stamp in one of six shades, as well as five stencils of different brow shapes. First, the brand recommends brushing up your eyebrows. Then, you can gently press and hold the stencil over your eyebrows, while lightly pressing the stamp on top of the stencil. Afterward, you (should) be left with perfectly shaped brows.

Currently, this product is only available at Madluvv’s website, so hop on over there quickly before the hoards of TikTok beauty lovers empty out all the brand’s virtual shelves. You know it’s going to happen.

