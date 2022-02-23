It’s been about a month since I first tried Machine Gun Kelly’s UN/DN LAQR nail polish, and I’m happy to report that my MGK-inspired manicure game is still going strong. I’m now on my third stint of wearing at least one of the two new Cosmos Chrome shades, and I stand by my initial assessment: It’s a painless process with a super smooth, metallic finish and minimal chipping over the course of a week (though, according to the packaging, the “Emo Girl” singer actually encourages chipping). To further convince you of its greatness, I enlisted the help of five other Elite Daily editors and writers to test out MGK’s UN/DN LAQR Chrome shades for themselves so you could read about their experiences and decide for yourself whether these shades are a good investment.

Just like I did, each member of the team test-drove UN/DN LAQR’s Depressionist black polish ($18), and at least one of the Chrome duo colors, Orion purple ($20) or Nebula green ($20), which is intended to be layered on top of the black. Some took creative liberties like skipping the black polish in favor of the lighter, more orange-y hues Orion and Nebula offer on their own; others actually impatiently waited for their nails to chip, per the Midnight in the Switchgrass star’s encouragement. The moral of the story: There is no *right* way to use these polishes; Machine Gun Kelly would be proud no matter what.

Jonathan Borge (he/him), Senior Entertainment Editor

Courtesy of Jonathan Borge

What do you like about the nail polish and its packaging?

There was nothing fussy about the packaging, and I like that it emphasized the importance of first starting with a layer of Depressionist. The name Depressionist itself made me laugh. I want to say it three times in a row.

How does it compare to other nail polishes you've used and liked?

It's not boring! If MGK thinks it's cool, I'm in.

How was your overall experience with UN/DN’s Chrome collection?

I love a thematic collection with an uber specific POV! From the second I started to unbox these products, I felt like I was preparing to go backstage at a rock concert or something. We love the fantasy! Though I tested both, Nebula Chrome was my winner. The glossy green finish lasted all week and shone day and night.

Would you shop from UN/DN again?

Absolutely.

Lara Walsh (she/her), Associate Experiences Editor

Courtesy of Lara Walsh

What do you like about the nail polish and its packaging?

I was an instant fan of the red and black UN/DN Chrome packaging, and think it set it apart from other nail polish brands by immediately setting the aesthetic. Not only was it sleek and very on brand for the musician, but the note from MGK made the experience feel more personal.

I really wasn’t sure what to expect from the magenta and fuchsia nail polish colors because I was supposed to layer them with a black undercoat that definitely had some goth vibes. In the bottle, both of them had an iridescent sheen and looked like they were hot pink, although one of them had more orange undertones.

Surprisingly enough, the two colors ended up looking completely different — like a dark purple and a dark green with metallic hues — when I put them on with the black undercoat, and I was surprised by how much I liked the color.

How does it compare to other nail polishes you've used and liked?

One thing I noticed about having to use two different nail polishes was that it looked weird when I tried to touch up on the top coat when my nails started chipping, so I had to take them off and reapply. It was also more difficult than usual to apply both coats evenly to begin with, so this might not be the most low-maintenance option.

How was your overall experience with UN/DN’s Chrome collection?

While I’m someone who tends to gravitate toward lighter colors on my nails, I was excited to try out MGK’s UN/DN Chrome collection for a slightly edgier option.

Would you shop from UN/DN again?

I was surprised by how much I liked the final color and chrome effect, and would shop from UN/DN again to try a blue chrome if they have it.

Margaret Blatz (she/her), Beauty Writer

Courtesy of Margaret Blatz

What do you like about the nail polish and its packaging?

When my box of MGK’s UN/DN nail polishes arrived, I felt very luxurious. The thick boxes keeping the bottles safe were graphic yet looked like I could’ve gotten them in a high-end store.

How does it compare to other nail polishes you've used and liked?

Compared to other nail polishes I’ve tried in the past, I wouldn’t say UN/DN is doing anything revolutionary with its formula. The look, feel, and chipping makes it pretty consistent with drugstore polishes like OPI and Essie.

How was your overall experience with UN/DN’s Chrome collection?

I tried out the purple chrome shade and black. The brand recommends putting a chrome shade over the black, but I prefer lighter colors, so I wanted to test out the chrome alone. The differing consistencies low-key shocked me. The purple chrome polish went on very sheer. I had to apply four coats before the color was poignant, and I could still see the line of the white tip of my nails. However, once I loaded it up, I loved the dual-tone moment. Watching the colors change from orange to purple in the light was almost like ASMR.

Would you shop from UN/DN again?

If you really like the colors and don’t mind your nails needing extra upkeep, I would recommend it.

Joseph Longo (he/him), Associate Celebrity Editor

Courtesy of Joe Longo

What do you like about the nail polish and its packaging?

The packaging is moody yet well-rendered, which is exactly what I'd expect from a Top 40 pop-punk singer engaged to Megan Fox.

How does it compare to other nail polishes you've used and liked?

Since regularly painting my nails for the first time a little over a year ago, I haven't ventured far out of the drugstore beauty aisle. I can usually go about a week before my nails start to noticeably chip, but I like the chipped look. So does MGK, according to UN/DN's packaging that encourages chipping the paint. I'm only five days into wearing UN/DN's purple and green chrome finishes (one on each hand). Ironically, they haven't chipped, and I'm getting impatient.

How was your overall experience with UN/DN’s Chrome collection?

I've wanted to try Machine Gun Kelly's nail polishes ever since that lanky pop-punk man announced his collection last year. Fortunately, UN/DN LAQR is good stuff. I like the emphasis (and honestly the direction) to layer chrome top coats over the base black coat. The polishes dried quickly, too.

Would you shop from UN/DN again?

Absolutely. The overtly emo aesthetic (there's a polish called "Depressionist” black) makes sense for MGK's brand, and the emphasis on layering lacquers is a novel touch. Every time I look down at my shimmering nails during the workday, I'm reminded of the meme about Selena Gomez with blue streaks in her hair at a Teen Vogue party years ago. She said at the time, "I’ve got some blue going on! I like a little edge." I've got a little chrome going on. I like a little pop-punk.

Lilli Petersen (she/her), Senior News Editor

Courtesy of Lilli Petersen

What do you like about the nail polish and its packaging?

When the box showed up at my door, I felt so fancy! I loved the little boxes that each individual polish came in, almost like the bottles were being displayed inside their boxes. My only gripe would be that the little individual boxes don't have the color names on them (you have to open them up and look at the bottles), so I ended up pulling apart the entire box to find which colors I wanted to try. It kind of felt like when you and your friends get sandwiches but the bodega doesn't label them, so you end up unwrapping each one and peering inside the bread to figure out which is yours, and then you have a whole bunch of wild wrappers on the loose, getting in the way.

How does it compare to other nail polishes you've used and liked?

So firstly, the Depressionist black polish was literally everything I wanted as a 15-year-old goth/emo kid. I've never found a black polish that was truly opaque with one coat, but this one managed it! I was pleasantly surprised by just how good it was with the one coat — seriously, five stars from Baby Emo Me. I was really tempted to just keep the plain black color, but unfortunately I'm not cool enough for that, so I added the Orion Chrome. (I didn't end up trying the Nebula color.)

How was your overall experience with UN/DN’s Chrome collection?

Adding the Orion Chrome look, I was kind of surprised at how subtle it initially looked — when you put it on one nail, it isn't immediately obvious that the color is super different. I had planned to try out a disco nail look, but it was too subtle for that. On a whole hand, though, the color is great; it's a really sleek, shimmery purple that I would totally wear around every day. In the five days I've had it on, it hasn't chipped either! I'm giving it extra points for the fact that, A) I'm not very good at doing my own nails, and B) I'm that absent-minded person who's always trying to, like, pry keychains apart directly after a manicure. I have to admit I used a cheapie drugstore-brand top coat, but overall, I'm impressed!

Would you shop from UN/DN again?

Spending $20 on a single nail polish is a bit of a splurge for me, but if I was feeling fancy I would totally buy it again.

