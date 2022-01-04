Saweetie And Cher Are Here To Ensure Your 2022 Makeup Routine Is As Iconic As Ever

You’ve never heard of a star-studded challenge like this: MAC tapped both Cher and Saweetie for the MACs Challenge Accepted, a campaign all about using makeup in unusual and unique ways to show off what makes you different. And rather than just leave the challenge to these two icons, you can get in on it, too.

“When we were thinking about how to demonstrate our high performance, it was obvious that we needed an Icon and a Legend,” Drew Elliott, the SVP global creative director of MAC, said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “MAC products are built for stars onstage or off, every day and all day. We could not be happier to have Cher and Saweetie put our formulas to the ultimate test, let’s see if you have what it takes.” I mean, when it comes to powerhouses, there are few who have rocked the global stage right off the bat the way Cher and Saweetie have.

Makeup is all about expressing yourself, and MAC wants you to take that that expression even further with this debut campaign. With a focus on using your MAC products for more than one purpose, taking finishes and shades to new levels, and putting it all to long-lasting tests, you can flaunt everything you and your products can do. All you need to do is take your favorite MAC makeup for a spin and share your looks with the hashtag #MACChallengeAccepted to display just what this beauty brand has up its sleeve.

Courtesy of MAC

If you’re ready to exhibit your beauty skills and see more of Saweetie and Cher doing the same, you can hop right to it on Jan. 4. (It’s worth noting that the ad includes people sky diving and swimming, so don’t hold back on seeing just how far your MAC makeup can go.) And, if you’re looking for a place to start, you may want to snag Saweetie’s favorite product. “MAC’s Lipglass ($19, MAC) has always been my favorite go-to lipgloss — I’ve been using it for as long as I can remember,” the rapper said in a press release.

