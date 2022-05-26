I love a floral lingerie moment and the latest launch from equally affordable and adorable intimates brand Luvlette just made embroidered floral lingerie available starting at just $5. If you’re not already familiar with the SHEIN brand, prepare to fall in love. Luvlette’s new Enchanted Garden collection arrived in two drops, the first on May 19, and the second on Thursday, May 26, so all the goods are currently available now online. The latest collection features delicate, floral patterns on intimates that run the gamut from underwire and lacy thongs to high-waisted briefs and bras that are smooth, wire-free, and unlined.

The best part about Luvlette’s Enchanted Garden collection is probably the fact that it’s serving trending textures like mesh and lace in a wide array of styles of both bras and underwear so that you can get in on the action regardless of the level of support or coverage you may or may not want or need. Whether you like your bras and undies barely there or full coverage, there’s something in the Enchanted Garden collection for you.

The collection is, as I mentioned, super affordable, which makes it perfect for stocking up your underwear drawer with sweet separates for the rest of spring and the upcoming summer months. Pricing starts at $5 and caps at $22, which is basically nothing when you’re talking embroidery, floral mesh, supportive styles, and sizing that goes up to 42DD.

I’m truly a sucker for floral embroidered intimates, but I’m not at the point yet in my career when I’m making La Perla money, which makes the price point of this collection kind of a dream. The Enchanted Garden Floral-Embroidered Underwire Bra ($16, Luvlette) is particularly gorgeous. It comes in two shades, a buttercup yellow and a cool-toned lilac, and features the kind of detail you’d expect to find on only the fanciest French hand-embroidered lingerie. Completing this set is a pair of Enchanted Garden Floral-Embroidered Sheer Hipster ($5, Luvlette) underwear, which features a gorgeous mess embroidered panel.

Another favorite of mine is the Enchanted Garden Floral Sheer Lace High Brief 2-Pack ($10, Luvlette), which is basically a dupe of these La Perla briefs that would set you back $110 — for one pair. All in all, the line is a steal and is bound to sell out quickly, so you’re going to want to do yourself a springtime favor and add to cart sooner rather than later.