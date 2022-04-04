Lil Nas X didn’t take home any Grammys at the Sunday, April 3 awards ceremony, but he was definitely among the best dressed on and off the Grammys red carpet. As a Lil Nas X stan, my heart breaks for the young rapper’s lack of wins. But as a fashion stan, I could not be happier with the ‘fits the superstar served up all night. And Lil Nas X’s secret fifth look at the 2022 Grammys was, by far, my favorite.

Although the 22-year-old singer was nominated for five awards, including three out of the "Big Four" categories, Lil Nas X didn’t take home any of the prized statues. He did, however, slay the red carpet in head-to-toe Balmain — which featured multiple Montero nods — give an incredible performance that included three costume changes, and collect selfies with celebs I would literally pass out to see on my camera roll. The selfies feature musicians like Lady Gaga, SZA, and Doja Cat. They also featured Lil Nas X’s final ‘fit of the night that was only shown on TV in a blink-and-you-missed-it moment when Lady Gaga was performing a tribute to Tony Bennett: a suit jacket with armor-like detailing on the front.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seen in his numerous celeb-studded selfies and the audience photos taken in the Crypto.com Arena, the chrome-detailed jacket was everything I love about the rapper’s aesthetic: a little extra, very shiny, and 100% fresh. The metallic detailing on the front of the jacket seemed to be made of lightweight metal, giving it a bit of an armored quality. At the same time, between the chrome and the shapes of the metallic panelings, the design also felt futuristic. It’s giving space-age Kevlar and also a bit of golden insect thorax? Given that our boy is known for serving cultural resets, the fact that this jacket is going in so many directions makes sense. Lil Nas X is always extra. This jacket? No exception.

This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X has donned a suit of armor. His final Grammys ‘fit is a bit reminiscent of his 2021 Met Gala “knight in shining armor” look. That ‘fit was designed by Versace, which might mean his “knight in shining dinner jacket” might also have been created by the coveted designer, but as of now, the exact details haven’t yet come to light. What has come to light is how well this jacket catches light, creating a stellar gleam from literally every angle.

Regardless of who designed the armored jacket, it looked amazing on the rapper. And while I wish he’d won at least one Grammy award last night, I’m more than happy that my fave showed up and showed out in style.