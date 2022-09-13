From the jump, Lil Nas X has been a fashion powerhouse. Any fashion brand, from street style staples to luxury couture houses, would be lucky to have him. As of Monday, Sept. 12, one brand has wised up and secured the Montero artist as its newest ambassador. Congratulations, Coach. Y’all did well. To announce this stellar pairing, Lil Nas X made his runway debut in the Coach Spring 2023 fashion show. I’m still drooling over Lil Nas X’s angelic VMAs look so I’ve been hungry for another major fashion moment and Lil Nas X’s NYFW runway debut did not disappoint. Seeing him strut like a supermodel has been the highlight of my fall and I really don’t know where to go from here.

For his NYFW debut, Lil Nas X modeled a ‘fit from Coach’s spring 2023 collection. The entire show was very much aligned with the rapper’s style lexicon — from Day One, he’s loved leather — and Coach decked him out in a very special set for the show. Rather than a western, cowboy ‘fit, the vest and shorts Lil Nas X wore served a vintage, leather daddy moment very reminiscent of the ‘70s, queer fashion movement. While leather can lean towards the more serious side of fashion, this ‘fit featured playful notes. Perhaps as a nod to Lil Nas X’s love of bright colors, he also carried a gold clutch and adorably nostalgic, purple jelly slides.

Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images

The most impressive part of this runway debut was just how hard the “That’s What I Want” rapper slayed the runway. Sure, everyone knows that Lil Nas X has moves. I’ve seen him give a lap dance to the devil, float like an angel down red carpets, and be one of the most captivating performers in modern times, but nothing could’ve prepared me for the sheer amount of swagger Lil Nas X brought to the runway. He strutted as if Miss J Alexander had raised him from birth.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Nas X is joining an already big family of brand ambassadors. Since 2016 when the brand first brought Selena Gomez on board, Coach has appointed celebrities to show off its modern and trendy designs. Megan thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan, and Jennifer Lopez have all held the helm as Coach ambassadors. While each of these stars has a unique style, Lil Nas X really stands apart with his over-the-top, super androgynous fashion sensibilities.

This team-up is already going so many places, and I mean that literally. You can see Lil Nas X wearing Coach ensembles during his Long Live Montero Tour. At a show in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Lil Nas X was decked out in custom Coach ‘fits. “It was a really fun and inspiring experience working with Stuart [Vevers, Coach’s creative director] and the Coach team to create the looks for my first world tour. They truly captured my vision, and everything ties together in the show perfectly,” Lil Nas X said in a statement shared with Nylon.

This is an absolutely groundbreaking partnership. While many celebrities have had brand deals in the past, Lil Nas X is a queer Black artist celebrating a daring, gender-bending aesthetic. Coach seems more than ready to take on the challenge of keeping up with his bold looks and I can already tell that this partnership is the start of something beautiful.