You Can Get 40% Off Your Whole Purchase At Levi’s On Black Friday

There are some staple stores on everyone’s Black Friday list, and Levi’s definitely deserves a spot. The denim brand is full of fashionable pieces that belong in your closet, but the brand’s products can be on the pricier side. Yet, as soon as you get your hands on a pair of new, perfectly fitting Levi’s jeans, you know it’ll all be so worth it. Rather than drain your bank account, just check out Levi’s 2021 Black Friday sale.

Jeans aren’t anything groundbreaking, but they are a necessary wardrobe piece. Owning even one pair of Levi’s means you have go-to pants for any activity the day will throw at you. They can be dressed down, up, and six other ways to Sunday. Once you add your favorite style to your cart, it's time to consider all the fall-ready jean jackets and overalls. Levi’s has even expanded into loungewear, so you can refresh your entire closet with just this one sale.

Levi’s is a consistent Black Friday participant, and 2021 is no different. So, say goodbye to all the jeans whose holes have ripped too much and make space. The best part is that with its sturdy fabric, you know your new Levi’s will last you to the next Black Friday and years beyond. Below are all the details about Levi’s 2021 Black Friday sale.

When does Levi’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

You can start your new denim life way before Thanksgiving dinner. Starting right now, you can get 40% off your purchase and free shipping and returns both online and in-store as part of their Indigo Friday sale. You can also get an extra 50% off sale styles online. And no code needed — these prices are automatically reflected in your cart when you checkout.

When does Levi’s Black Friday 2021 sale end?

You have a little bit of time to wipe Levi’s out of all the denim you’ve been dreaming of. The brand is stretching Black Friday all the way through Saturday, Nov. 27 at midnight EST or while supplies last. After that, you’ll have to keep your fingers crossed that Levi’s has something up its sleeve, like a Cyber Monday sale or post-holiday sale in December or January.

What's included in Levi’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

For its Black Friday event, Levi’s is discounting everything online and in-store by 40%. That means you can get the timeless 501 Jeans ($90, Levi’s) for just $54. On top of that, sale items will be up to 50% off. To get a handle on everything you’ll want to buy, check out some of these Levi’s Black Friday items below.

