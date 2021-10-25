Halloween 2021 happens to fall on a Sunday. If it were any other week, Sunday would be the day for everyone to wind down and prepare for the work and school week ahead. This may explain why some people might be planning to forego the fright fests and spooky parties this All Hallows’ Eve in exchange for scare-a-thon movie nights with family and friends. What’s better than firing up the popcorn, curling up on the couch, and searching through a streaming app to find scary movies that will make anyone shudder? You can sign me up right now.

There’s no need for a costume when you’re planning to get cozy in the comfort of your own home. Find some pajamas featuring your favorite haunted characters like ghosts, mummys, and goblins and call it a day. From T-shirt nighties to graphic sets that have you covered head to toe, here are some of the best Halloween pajamas to buy for your festive Halloween night indoors. The only things you’ll need to add to your comfy Halloween night aesthetic are some candles, the biggest blanket you can find, and your remote.

Below, see the spooky pajama sets (and oversized Ts) that you’ll want for a ~ghoul~ night sleep.

