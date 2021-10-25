Halloween
7 Last-Minute Halloween Pajamas To Buy For Your Spooky Movie Night

You’ll get a ~ghoul~ night sleep with these.

By Emerald Elitou
Halloween 2021 happens to fall on a Sunday. If it were any other week, Sunday would be the day for everyone to wind down and prepare for the work and school week ahead. This may explain why some people might be planning to forego the fright fests and spooky parties this All Hallows’ Eve in exchange for scare-a-thon movie nights with family and friends. What’s better than firing up the popcorn, curling up on the couch, and searching through a streaming app to find scary movies that will make anyone shudder? You can sign me up right now.

There’s no need for a costume when you’re planning to get cozy in the comfort of your own home. Find some pajamas featuring your favorite haunted characters like ghosts, mummys, and goblins and call it a day. From T-shirt nighties to graphic sets that have you covered head to toe, here are some of the best Halloween pajamas to buy for your festive Halloween night indoors. The only things you’ll need to add to your comfy Halloween night aesthetic are some candles, the biggest blanket you can find, and your remote.

Below, see the spooky pajama sets (and oversized Ts) that you’ll want for a ~ghoul~ night sleep.

Disney Men's Toy Story Mr. Potato Head Union Suit ($41.98, Walmart.com)

Disney Men's Toy Story Mr. Potato Head Union Suit
$41.98

It’s not Picasso — it’s Mr. Potato Head! Transform into the wisecracking, hot-headed spud from Toy Story in this one-piece lounge suit.

Jaclyn Women's Halloween Oversized Crew Neck Sleep Shirt ($6.49, Walmart.com)

Jaclyn Women's Halloween Oversized Crewneck Sleep Shirt
$12.99
$6.49

Put a comfortable spell on your nighttime routine with this oversized sleep shirt that’s cozy, cute, and fabulously witchy.

Silver Lilly Unisex Plush One Piece Cosplay Chicken Animal Costume ($49.99, Walmart.com)

Silver Lilly Unisex Adult Pajamas - Plush One Piece Cosplay Chicken Animal Costume
$49.99

At the sleepover, playfully ruffle some feathers in this plush chicken one-piece. The look is not only fun to wear, but it’s also cozy thanks to the pullover hood that features an eye-catching beak and coxcomb.

Women's Halloween Spooky Print Matching Family Pajama Set ($20, Target)

Women's Halloween Spooky Print Matching Family Pajama Set
$20

Whether you're curling up on the couch or having a girl’s night, bring the spooky fervor to the party in this Halloween print pajama set complete with pumpkins, moons, bats, and ghosts.

Matching Halloween Graphic One-Piece Pajamas ($40, Old Navy)

Matching Halloween Graphic One-Piece Pajamas
$41.99

You don’t have to be a mummy to make a creepy entrance. Just check out this eye-catching one-piece. As a bonus, the eyes on the design glow when the lights are out — just in case you’re afraid of the dark.

Spooky Smiles Matching Family Pajamas​ ($16.99, Hanna Andersson)

Spooky Smiles Matching Family Pajamas
$42
$16.99

When the whole crew is dressed in comfy and cozy Halloween PJs, you’ll most definitely hear more awws than boos.

Trick Or Treat Family Halloween Pajamas ($46, Etsy)

Trick Or Treat Family Halloween Pajamas
$46

A family that shocks together rocks together. This creepy yet snazzy matching set is perfect for the family that wants to capture the frightful night with sweet photos.