In a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 10, Jenner said she’s “getting back” to doing her makeup again after her son Wolf’s birth on Feb. 2. To kick things off, the makeup mogul showed off some of her new lip lacquers. “They’re like a lipgloss, lipstick hybrid, and super pigmented and comfortable,” she said. “I know you guys are going to love them.”

She then went on to try on each shade, and wow, do they pack a seriously colorful punch. You can check out all the Kylie Cosmetics’ new Lip Shine Lacquers goodness ahead.

