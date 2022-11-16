Who’s the fairest of them all? On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the most likely answer to that question was Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old attended the opening night of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum in a couture look fit for a wicked queen. While her ruffled opera-length gloves and curve-hugging gown were gorgeous, the highlight of her ‘fit was undoubtedly the decadent diamond-studded headpiece she wore. Jenner’s spiked tiara wasn’t just vintage, it was Mugler vintage and almost as old as the Kylie Cosmetics founder herself.

The last time the spiked headpiece got this much attention was in the summer of 1999, when it appeared in the Autumn/Winter ‘99 Thierry Mugler fashion show. At the time, Jenner was about to turn three years old and was nowhere near big enough to bear the sizable weight of such a major piece of jewelry. Fast forward a couple of decades and Jenner, unadorned except for the tiara and a pair of simple stud earrings, looked every inch a queen. Her choice not to add any more jewelry to her look, except for the studs in her ears, was definitely the right call. Not only would additional bling pale in comparison to the headpiece, but the simplicity of the rest of Jenner’s ‘fit only drew the eye to the magic of precious gemstones and metalwork on her brow.

When this tiara went down the runway in ‘99, the model who wore it also wore a matching choker necklace that was equally decadent. The choker featured a collar of dangling diamonds that echo the one in the center of the headpiece and lots of sharp edges.

Given that Y2K fashion is making a powerful comeback, it’s not unreasonable to expect, or hope, to see Jenner stepping out one of these days in a look that pays homage to this level of sparkling excess. Who knows, maybe you’ll see the matching Mugler set on Jenner’s throat and brow at the next Met Gala?