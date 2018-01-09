70 Kylie Cosmetics Makeup Names That Double As Sassy Instagram Captions

If there's one thing I'm sure almost all of us are clued in on about pop culture, it's how much the Kardashian family slays the style and beauty game. All of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have managed to make iconic names for themselves and gathered their own individual cult following. (Thanks, Kris.) We all know Kylie Jenner has built an empire of her own with Kylie Cosmetics, which her fans seriously cannot get enough of. Each new release causes an online frenzy to order the latest and greatest gems ASAP, along with the guarantee that at least something is going to be sold out within minutes. The Kylie Cosmetics makeup names have even become a *thing*, since they’re less relevant to the product’s individual shades and more relevant to Gen Z terminology.

Kylie Cosmetics’ product names have the creativity game down to a science and make for perfect Instagram captions. Sometimes, the simpler, the better, and they're downright perfect for that sassy picture you've been planning on posting. Whether you’re taking inspo from her funny eyeshadow names or sweet and simple glosses, Queen Ky has your ‘Gram covered. Start taking notes on your phone, because you're going to want to have these on hand for your next post.

Whether it's a shot of you looking romantic AF with your bae, jammin' out with the besties on karaoke night, striking your best selfie pose, swatching your sparkly eyeshadow palette, or shouting out to all the people who are sipping on the haterade, there's probably a Kylie Cosmetics makeup name that would work just perfectly. Who would have guessed? The possibilities are truly endless, so go ham.

When you're ready to see those likes roll in, emulate the makeup queen herself. Pose for that selfie, or drag your BFF out for a full photo shoot. Our girl Kylie (and her product names) have your back this time.

“Don't @ Me” “Everything and More” “A Whole Lewk” “90’s BBY” “Cherry on Top” “Good as Gold “Better Not Pout” “Head Over Heels” “Baddie” “Showoff” “Always Shining” “Lost Angel” “I’m The Catch” “Partner in Crime” “One in a Billion” “Allergic to Bullsh*t” “High Maintenance” “Give Me a Kiss” “Wish You Were Here” “Forever and Always” “Felt Cute” “Cheers Darling” “Baddie on the Block” “Dreamin of Diamonds” “Princess Please” “We’re Going Shopping” “Sweater Weather” “Slept On” “Daddys Girl” “Ice Me Out” “4 Ever Ting” “Twinning” “Bikini Bod” “All Gold Everything” “Snow Way Bae” “Bad Lil Thing” “Snatched” “Diva” “Oh You Fancy” “My Moon and Stars” “Glamour” “Poppin” “One Wish” “Baby Girl” “Give Me a Kiss” “Handbag Ho” “Built to Last” “Bite Me” “I’m Blushing” “Boss” “Call Me” “Love Bite” “Made of Gold” “Glowing Through It” “Love to See It” “You’re Welcome” “Better With Time” “Oh She Cute” “Pop Off” “Heart of Gold” “Tell Me More” “Take Notes” “Unmatched” “She’s Golden” “Burgundy Baby” “Make a Wish” “Such a Gem” “Thriving” “Here for it All” “Seize the Moment”

So there you have it, folks: 70 internet-breaking captions based solely off of Kylie Cosmetics' amazing makeup names. From Kylighter, to Kyliner, to her iconic lipsticks, there's a great variety for you to choose from. You have to give it to her, these shades are catchy, trendy, and relatable AF. Even if you haven't shopped through her collection just yet, you might find a few of your next captions here, and they aren't overdone. Everyone wins.