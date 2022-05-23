Kourtney K’s Italian Wedding ‘Fit Had A Secret, Romantic Meaning

For her third — and final? — wedding to celeb drummer and fellow red carpet tongue-kisser Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian went full romance. Unlike her edgy Vegas chapel “practice wedding,” ‘fit, Kourtney K’s Italian wedding dress was white. Though she did wear white to her California courthouse wedding one week prior, the dress she wore on Sunday, May 22, for her elaborate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy was more traditional, at least by this Kardashian’s standards.

For her biggest big day so far, Kardashian wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini-gown in shades of cream and ivory, featuring stunning satin corseting and lots of lace. The mother-of-three paired the thigh-skimming wedding dress with sheer, fingerless gloves, and a truly breathtaking veil. Kardashian had a hand in the ‘fit from top to bottom and even collaborated with the iconic duo behind Dolce & Gabbana to ensure the outfit was everything she dreamed of for her wedding, telling Vogue “Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way.”

Without a doubt, the most show-stopping detail of Kardashian’s whole wedding look was definitely her veil. Not only was it huge and cascading— trailing several feet down the altar during the ceremony — but the embroidery on the veil itself was a beautiful tribute to the groom.

In a photo shared by Kim Kardashian on Instagram Stories, you can see the Virgin Mary depicted on Kardashian’s stunning veil, but that’s not the only symbolism the bride chose to incorporate into the elaborate wedding accessory. This particular iconography comes courtesy of one of Barker’s tattoos.

Although Barker has several religious tattoos, the specific one Kardashian referenced is on the crown of his head. It’s clearly an important symbol and a majorly important tattoo to the drummer and father, which makes it important to Kardashian too. The words ​​”family, loyalty, respect” also appear on the veil, just as they do on the tattoo that skims Barker’s forehead.

If there’s one thing we know about Kravis as a couple, it’s that they basically worship each other, so it’s not surprising that Kardashian would want to honor her husband’s body art on a day that’s all about their commitments to each other.

It’s incredibly touching to see how much these two go out of their way to intertwine their lives, from blending their families to adding sweet tributes to one another in their outfits when they walk the red carpet and, now, down the aisle. While there’s been some talk about how many weddings the two have shared, I think it’s adorable that they’re so passionate about their love. Whether you love or hate Kravis as a couple, you basically have to agree that Kardashian’s third wedding dress was well worth the wait.