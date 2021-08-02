Kendall Jenner wears many style hats. She can do high fashion, athleisure, edgy. She’s a master at comfy clothes. But Jenner really took it to the next level when she stepped out in Beverly Hills on July 26. Wrapped up in an army green crewneck and gray sweats, Jenner was also rocking a pair of camo Crocs. It may have been a Monday, but the weekend vibes were real with this look. She even had a tote bag to accompany her errand-running outfit.

Jenner took a few interesting approaches to how she styled her Crocs that are worth noting. She opted for the classic clog style, and, to go with her relaxed outfit, the shoes were notably not in sports mode, but rather had the ankle strap up. She also added a pair of white socks, which, in my experience, is ideal for maximum comfort and combating blister chances. All in all, I’d have to say Jenner plays her Crocs game well.

The controversial shoes have only been gaining popularity since Balenciaga reinvigorated them for Paris Fashion Week in 2017. Since then, Crocs has featured collabs with Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, and a slew of other celebs and corporations. Truly, I can think of few other mass-market shoe brands with so much star power behind them. However, the Crocs debate still continues, with people on both sides vehemently defending their positions regarding how stylish the shoes truly are. But now, with a certified supermodel backing them, it may be time to accept that Crocs aren’t going out of fashion anytime soon.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you want to get in on Jenner’s street style, it couldn’t be easier. The classic camo Crocs retail for $55 on Crocs’ website. As for the rest of her errands look, you can easily recreate the vibe with your own trusted sweats and coziest of crewnecks. If you have to leave the house, you may as well leave it like Jenner: as comfortable as possible.