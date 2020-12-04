As a major Post Malone fan, I knew something was up when I started getting texts about pink versus black and grapes versus rubber ducks from an automated Post Malone number on Dec. 3. While I thought this meant the rapper was coming out with new merch, in my most hopeful thoughts I didn't dare to wish for this. But it's happening. Post Malone x Crocs are back with their fifth collaboration. The new shoes will drop on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. ET and will likely sell out faster than you can say "Posty."

This latest iteration of the iconic collab involves not one but two new pairs of Crocs. The clogs come in pink and black and have velcro straps around the heel and top of the shoe. They also have a chunky outsole which offers both more cushioning and better traction and grip. Each pair will retail for $60. As for how to decorate your new Crocs, don't fear. Post Malone also has fresh new Jibbitz for you. The charms come in packs of three for $12 and include grapes, a heart, a rubber duck, and some versions of his iconic tattoos.

But, it gets even better. Post Malone and Crocs have also teamed up to give away 5,000 pairs of shoes on Dec. 4. Fans in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Berlin, London, and more are all eligible to win. "Giving away 5,000 pairs of shoes is how I'm saying 'thank you' to my fans," the rapper said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. "Each time Crocs and I partner, we make something better than before, and I'm excited about what we came up with this time around. Drop 5 is going to be one my fans remember." All you need to do for a chance to win is tag Crocs on Twitter using #pmgiveaway, along with the sparkling heart and black heart emojis.

Courtesy of Crocs

Before you dance around your room in excitement, be aware that Post Malone Crocs are notoriously difficult to get your hands on. Although this is the fifth time the singer and retailer have teamed up, each drop has sold out in anywhere from five minutes to a few hours. Not once has a Post Malone x Crocs line lasted a whole day. So, it's best you practice your fast typing and clicking before Dec. 8 to ensure you don't miss out on this new collab. I know I'm setting at least four alarms and wearing my lucky socks in hopes I can snag a pair from Post Malone x Crocs' fifth drop.