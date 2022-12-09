Jenna Ortega’s Beauty Evolution From Disney Star To Gothic Queen

2022 might just as well be called the Year Of Jenna Ortega. The former Disney Star has been busy, starting with her role in the reboot of the classic horror movie “Scream” and A24’s slasher film “X,” and most recently, starring as everyone’s favorite sulky, death-obsessed teen, Wednesday Addams, in Netflix’s hit show “Wednesday.” Her portrayal of the Addams family daughter included an iconic self-choreographed dance number that has since gone viral on TikTok, and MAC’s Lip Pencil in Nightmoth promptly sold out after it was ID’d as the product behind Wednesday’s signature goth-y lip. In real life, her beauty looks have been just as noteworthy — Ortega has killed in on the red carpet since she was a child, and the looks just keep getting better. Keep scrolling to see Jenna Ortega’s beauty evolution from fresh-faced child star to goth beauty icon.

December 2014: Paul Redmond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Starting off from the beginning of her career, Jenna attends the GenerationOn Youth Charity Holiday Gift Wrapping Party with soft waves and a bare face.

February 2016: Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2016, at Miss Me and Cosmopolitan’s Spring Campaign Launch, Jenna rocks a side part and side-swept bun, with some face-framing pieces in the front. She keeps the makeup look natural with black liner, fluffy lashes, a natural base and a glossy lip.

March 2016: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the premiere of the film Miracles From Heaven, Jenna wears another low, side-bun. Her makeup features gold and bronze-toned eyes, an adorable nose highlight and matte neutral lipstick.

April 2017: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jenna tries a new look at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. Her hair is sleek and straight with a middle-part, and she pairs rose-gold eye shadow with a light pink gloss to compliment the shimmer in her outfit.

March 2018: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2018 Kid’s Choice Awards, Jenna styles soft waves with her front strands pulled back out of her face. Her eye makeup is smoky, with a strong brow and contour.

February 2019: Presley Ann/FilmMagic/Getty Images Here, at the 2019 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party, Jenna plays it up with more accessories. She wears her signature soft waves and adds a graphic beanie. Underneath her fishnet veil, she wears rose-toned makeup featuring pink eyes, bright pink blush, and pink gloss.

May 2022: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenna compliments her Barbiecore, hot-pink Valentino outfit with a bright pink lip for the 2022 Met Gala. Her skin is giving a glazed donut sheen, which pairs perfectly with curtain bangs and subtle hair accessories.

November 2022: Natasha Campos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wednesday, er, Ortega officially enters her moody-goth era at The Critic’s Choice Association’s 2nd Annual Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television.