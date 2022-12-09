Jenna Ortega’s Beauty Evolution From Disney Star To Gothic Queen

2022 might just as well be called the Year Of Jenna Ortega. The former Disney Star has been busy, starting with her role in the reboot of the classic horror movie “Scream” and A24’s slasher film “X,” and most recently, starring as everyone’s favorite sulky, death-obsessed teen, Wednesday Addams, in Netflix’s hit show “Wednesday.”Her portrayal of the Addams family daughter included an iconic self-choreographed dance number that has since gone viral on TikTok, and MAC’s Lip Pencil in Nightmoth promptly sold out after it was ID’d as the product behind Wednesday’s signature goth-y lip. In real life, her beauty looks have been just as noteworthy — Ortega has killed in on the red carpet since she was a child, and the looks just keep getting better. Keep scrolling to see Jenna Ortega’s beauty evolution from fresh-faced child star to goth beauty icon.