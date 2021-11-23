Hot Topic’s Black Friday Sale Is A Hit For Music And Movie Lovers

Thanksgiving crept up seemingly out of nowhere this year, but that means another highly anticipated annual event is about to ensue. It’s one you might look forward to all year if you consider paying full price a cardinal sin: Black Friday. With department stores slashing prices down by halves and enough BOGO deals to have you doing arm curls with shopping bags, it’s not an affair that swipe-happy gift-buyers are likely to miss. This year, the sales craze is going down on Nov. 26. And if you have any band enthusiasts, Disney adults, The Office fans, or Potterheads to shop for this year, you’re going to want to peep Hot Topic’s Black Friday 2021 event.

This retailer does not mess around when it comes to your holiday savings. For 2020, Hot Topic began their Black Friday sale a week in advance with online-only early access, so you could get your shopping done from home before even cutting into the turkey. Their following Cyber Monday promotion included a site-wide sale of up to 50% off everything, with an additional 20% discount for buying online and picking up at the store.

The discounts for 2021 are looking just as sweet. A slew of deals have already hit, so you’ll need to come prepared with the intel. Below, find all the details on Hot Topic’s Black Friday sale, from when you can start making purchases (right now!) to how many potential freebies you could land.

When does Hot Topic’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Hot Topic is giving you a head start this year with access to their holiday sale beginning right now, the week before Black Friday itself. Score 20% off site-wide, with additional discounts up to 50% off on specific items like graphic T-shirts. Get free shipping if you spend $60 or more online, or pick up your online order in store for free (no order minimum). Just make sure you’re swinging by the store before or after the holiday, because Hot Topic will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

How long does Hot Topic’s Black Friday 2021 sale last?

Hot Topic’s Black Friday deals will run through at least Friday, Nov. 26, but that doesn’t mean their holiday promotions are over after that. Keep an eye out for their special Cyber Monday deals, expected to drop sometime over the weekend or on Monday, Nov. 29 at the latest.

What's included in Hot Topic’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

There are plenty of items to choose from that are included in Hot Topic’s sale this Black Friday. Here are just a few you can find for less during the holiday shopping event.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.