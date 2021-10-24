It’s time to stock up on a totally unexpected Thanksgiving soda that combines the flavors of two holiday classics: turkey and gravy. Yep, you heard that right — Jones Soda’s iconic Turkey and Gravy Soda is officially back to celebrate the brand’s 25th anniversary in 2021. The launch includes 35,000 special-edition bottles featuring the seasonal soda. If you’re wondering if Jones Turkey and Gravy Soda will restock after it sells out, you’ll certainly want to hurry to get a bottle for yourself, because it’ll only be available for a limited time.

Jones Soda’s Turkey and Gravy flavor made its epic return on Sept. 28, giving fans across the country the opportunity to once again enjoy their favorite Thanksgiving blend in liquid form. The holiday craft soda flavor, which originally launched in 2003, has been one of the brand’s most-requested flavors throughout the years, and returned in 2021 as part of the brand’s Special Release program, which rotates new and classic soda flavors that aren’t part of the current lineup in stores throughout the year.

The Turkey and Gravy soda’s comeback in 2021 includes only 35,000 bottles, with each soda coming in a special 12-fluid ounce collectable bottle that’s individually numbered to highlight the fact that there’s only a limited number of sips available. It’s important to note that after the 35,000 bottles are sold out, the flavor won’t be restocked. That means you’ll need to act fast to get your hands on a bottle (or a few) in order to kick off your Thanksgiving festivities with an innovative sip.

Unfortunately, the special release is already sold out on Jones’ website, so you’ll have to go to your local grocery store to track down a bottle. You can purchase Jones’ Turkey and Gravy Soda at over 1,500 nationwide Kroger stores and at Albertsons and Safeway stores in Oregon.

When you’re shopping, you’ll also want to check out Jones Soda’s 12-packs, including the Fan Faves Variety Pack, which comes with Cream Soda, Berry Lemonade, Orange Cream and Green Apple flavors, and the Mixer Variety Pack, which includes Jones Cola, Lemon Lime, and Ginger Beer.

