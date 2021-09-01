H&M Dropped A 'Sex Education' Merch Line That's Ideal For Your Back-To-School Wardrobe

Have you ever wanted to look like you went to Moordale Secondary School? Well, now you can. One of Netflix’s most popular shows Sex Education launched its first-ever collection with H&M. With pieces inspired by the cast members’ fashion from the series, you can look like your favorite character. The line dropped on Aug. 26 on H&M’s website, so unlike with Season 3 (dropping on Sept. 17), you don’t have to wait.

Sex Education has a style that’s unlike other modern TV shows. While staying updated on the most current fashion trends, there’s an undeniable ‘80s look to it that gives the entire series a John Hughs vibe. And, you can strike the same vibe with H&M’s Sex Education collection. There are joggers, crop tops, letterman jackets, and more, so no matter what your aesthetic is, this co-ed collection has you covered.

If you want to channel Maeve Wiley’s punk styles, you can snag the graphic, black hoodie with her face on it. While the collection’s palette mostly incorporates reds and yellow (Moordale’s school colors), you can still pay homage to Ncuti Gatwa’s vibrancy with his effervescent t-shirt.

However, the collection of lettermen styles and polos capture the preppy, back-to-school trend that’s understandably soaring for fall. There’s even a sweater vest featuring the school’s logo. Match them together, and you have an incredibly classic look. Luckily, a tennis skirt or a pair of jeans will keep you from looking like a total prep if that’s not your vibe. Although, it’s worth noting that your mom may stop you on the way out to fawn over how she used to wear that exact outfit. Shop some key items from the collection below and incorporate them into your own back-to-school wardrobe:

