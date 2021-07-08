Hey, Upper East Siders! The Gossip Girl reboot has been on the precipice of fans' minds pretty much ever since the original show ended in 2012. And now, the official Gossip Girl Reboot on HBO Max is finally here. With its release comes a whole cast of new characters to lust over, drama to unravel, and fashion that’ll govern the next decade, just as the original show’s wardrobe did. Although the episodes will release as a slow drip, the first episode alone, as well as photos released during filming, are proof the Gossip Girl reboot’s outfits are chock-full of all the fashion inspiration you’ll need for the rest of the summer, fall, winter, and everything after that. The GG looks are, naturally, private-school polished but still playful, modern, and risqué enough you'll want to cop them for you day-to-day style.

A lot still remains unknown about exactly what to expect from the rest of the Gossip Girl reboot, but it's good to know that the iconic fashion moments the OG characters started aren't going anywhere. The show and HBO Max even partnered with edgy, luxury fashion house Monse to bring fans a pre-launch Gossip Girl Fashion Show livestream in which the show’s costume designer Eric Daman, Monse creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, and gave viewers an inside look at the behind-the-scenes of the show’s fashion. The stream culminated in a literal fashion show with models debuting 22 Monse looks, all inspired by the quintessential Gossip Girl fashion looks. The stream made one thing abundantly clear: Just like the original, the fashion in the reboot helps tell the story as much as anything else.

From sleek co-ords to dressed-down uniforms to the most extra going-out looks, there's a new, contemporary edge to the classic Upper East Sider 'fit. To get ready for the rest of the show's first season, the best thing you can do is to cop these Gossip Girl reboot outfit dupes yourself. You know you love them. XOXO.

Audrey Hope

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Audrey Hope (played by Emily Alyn Lind) showed off the perfect balance between cozy and chic. She looks fall-ready in her oversized sweater and white button down. Meanwhile, the mini tennis skirt just peeking out from the bottom adds to the layered look, and the high-heeled loafers are the cherry on top of this Blair Waldorf-inspired character’s look.

Julien Calloway

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The most 2021 take on the classic Gossip Girl look is probably that of Julien Calloway (played by Jordan Alexander), otherwise known as Constance Billard School’s most popular student. The loose “uniform” tie, oversized button down, biker shorts instead of a skirt, and statement white boots radiate an effortlessly cool kid vibe who simultaneous DGAF but knows everyone’s watching and wants to give them something to look at. It's relaxed, trendy, and incredibly stylish.

Modet De Haan

When you want to be a bit more dressed up, nothing's better than a classic tweed blazer-and-skirt set, which came roaring back into style à la Chanel. It makes you look impossibly put together, and since it’s a matching set, you don’t have to worry about mixing and matching anything other than the top underneath and your accessories. Modet De Haan (played by Savannah Lee Smith), best friend to Julien, is giving off serious luxury and Clueless-energy in her tweed co-ord in the clip above.

Zoya Lott

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Yes to pinafores! You probably haven't seen this style since you were a kid, but it's like cottagecore meets academia, and it’s so versatile. You can pair it with pretty much any top you want to. Personally, I'm all about turtlenecks 24/7, but a regular tee can keep the look casual and cool. Zoya Lott (played by Whitney Peak), another one of Julien’s crew, keeps her look on par with the usual Constance Billard uniform, pairing it with a simple white button down and sneakers.

Luna La

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For Luna La's quintessential look, Zion Moreno’s character, who’s BFFs with Julien, too, may look simple at first glance, but this ‘fit brings together a ton of small, strategic details for a modern, elevated look. Peep the lace-up black skirt, a button-up blouse with ruched sleeves, a ribbon choker, socks, and heeled sandals. It's super easy to pull this Gossip Girl-approved 'fit.