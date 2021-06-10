It’s not every day that Glossier has a sale. In fact, it’s usually just once a year during Black Friday. But right now, Glossier dropped a surprise sale, offering 20% off everything until Monday, June 14, and there are even some extra great steals for 35% off, too. This mid-year sale is happening only on Glossier’s website, and you don’t want to miss out.

This bargain started the way many good things do: with an accident. Back in March, the discount code “FRIENDSOFGLOSSIER” got leaked, and for two hours, there was a total beauty frenzy as everyone tried to cash in. Glossier had to, sadly, disable the code, but it inspired the brand to think more about how to create that kind of hype once more. That lead to the creation of the Friends of Glossier sale.

Until June 14, a 20% discount will be applied automatically to all purchases — yes, that means everything is included in the sale. Additionally, product bundles like the So Smooth Body Duo ($32, Glossier), 3-Minute Summer Face ($32, Glossier), and more will be 35% off. It’s truly a dream come true.

If you want to check out the best of the sale and some of the cult-favorite, viral TikTok products you need to add to your cart, look no further than below. Of course, you may just want to buy the entire website — no judgment.

