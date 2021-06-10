Shop

The Whole Glossier Site Is 20% Off Right Now & This NEVER Happens

No, this is not a drill.

By Margaret Blatz
Courtesy of Glossier

It’s not every day that Glossier has a sale. In fact, it’s usually just once a year during Black Friday. But right now, Glossier dropped a surprise sale, offering 20% off everything until Monday, June 14, and there are even some extra great steals for 35% off, too. This mid-year sale is happening only on Glossier’s website, and you don’t want to miss out.

This bargain started the way many good things do: with an accident. Back in March, the discount code “FRIENDSOFGLOSSIER” got leaked, and for two hours, there was a total beauty frenzy as everyone tried to cash in. Glossier had to, sadly, disable the code, but it inspired the brand to think more about how to create that kind of hype once more. That lead to the creation of the Friends of Glossier sale.

Until June 14, a 20% discount will be applied automatically to all purchases — yes, that means everything is included in the sale. Additionally, product bundles like the So Smooth Body Duo ($32, Glossier), 3-Minute Summer Face ($32, Glossier), and more will be 35% off. It’s truly a dream come true.

If you want to check out the best of the sale and some of the cult-favorite, viral TikTok products you need to add to your cart, look no further than below. Of course, you may just want to buy the entire website — no judgment.

01
Special #2: The Summer Skin Routine
Hydrated and happy skin can be pretty hard to maintain in the summer, so Glossier created its Summer Skin Routine ($70, Glossier) to take out the guesswork. It includes a face wash, gel-cream moisturizer, and, of course, sunscreen to protect your skin as you take on the day. This bundle will only be sold until Monday, so get it while you can.

$70
$48
02
Ultralip
You can also score Olivia Rodrigo’s favorite lipstick, Glossier’s Ultralip ($15, Glossier). The singer noted in a Beauty Secrets video with Vogue that she fell in love with the product thanks to its hydrating, hyaluronic acid-filled formula and buildable color.

$18
$15
03
The Makeup Set + The Beauty Bag
Housing three of Glossier’s bestsellers, the Makeup Set ($48, Glossier) also comes with the beauty brand’s iconic beauty bag, which already sold out once. It easily fits the Cloud Paint, Boy Brow, and Lash Slick all while leaving plenty of room to toss in your other favorite products.

$78
$48
04
Super Glow
Made with vitamin C, shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and more, Glossier’s Super Glow ($23, Glossier) brightens, nourishes, and improves the appearance of dark spots. It also promises not to irritate sensitive skin. Truly, this serum has it all.

$28
$23
05
Mega Greens Galaxy Pack
The Mega Greens Galaxy Pack ($18, Glossier) deeply cleanses your skin by drawing out excess oils — a prime pick for oily and combination skin types. Beyond the lovely relaxation a face mask brings, this product will also cleanse your skin, leaving behind a soft, matte finish.

$22
$18
06
Stretch Concealer
For those not looking for a heavy, full-coverage concealer, check out Glossier’s Stretch Concealer ($15, Glossier). It comes in 12 easy-to-blend shades. It’s so light, you can even apply this with your fingers.

$18
$15
07
Zit Stick
When you have a zit, it quickly becomes enemy #1. Glossier’s Zit Stick ($12, Glossier) clears acne quickly and can be reapplied up to three times a day.

$14
$12