All Eyes On Me
10 Eye Brighteners So Good You’ll Always Look Like You Got A Full Night’s Sleep

Move over coffee, there’s a new hero in town.

By Margaret Blatz
Model applying First Aid Beauty's Niacinamide Eye Brightening Cream to her under eyes.

Your eyes show it all. No matter how much makeup you put on, if you’re feeling tired or puffy at all, your eyes can’t hide it. But that doesn’t have to be the case. You can make your under-eye area sing even on your roughest of mornings with an eye brightener that’ll make you look like you just clocked 10 peaceful, restful hours and are ready to take on the day.

Since the skin around the eyes can be super sensitive, you’ll need to find the best formula for you before just buying an eye brightening cream. Luckily, there are many key ingredients heralded for their eye-brightening abilities that you’ll want to look out for. Vitamin C helps prevent sun damage, works against dark spots, and can help with anti-aging; and collagen in your eye products helps build elasticity and keeps your eyes looking awake and bright.

Eye brighteners can take your toughest mornings and turn them around in a matter of seconds. No matter if you’re getting eight hours of sleep or just three, you can look present, dewy, and bright with one of these eye creams. Trust me, your eyes will be thanking you.

Eye Beauty Niacinamide Brightening Cream
First Aid Beauty
$36

Target dark circles with First Aid Beauty’s Brightening Cream ($36, First Aid Beauty). Over time, the niacinamide in its formula will diminish any discoloration and the peach micro-pears will make your skin appear ultra dewy. It is, far and away, the across-the-board winner when it comes to your eyes need.

Tula Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm Size
Ulta Beauty
$28

Tula’s Cooling Eye Balm ($28, Ulta Beauty) has more than 2,000 five-star reviews. Fans of this product love how easy to use the tube is, how refreshing the cool gel feels, and how deeply it hydrates throughout the day.

The INKEY List Brighten-i Eye Cream
Sephora
$10

When it comes to your face, you only want to put the best ingredients on your skin. Luckily, Sephora has an entire clean beauty section where the formulas only include natural products free of chemicals, sulfates, and other harsh chemicals your skin doesn’t need or want. The INKEY List’s Eye Cream ($10, Sephora) fits right under that header.

Bright Fix Eye Brightener
Fenty Beauty
$26

Fenty Beauty’s Eye Brightener ($26, Fenty Beauty) does it all. It moisturizes, brightens, and boasts concealer power that won’t crease. For those days when your eyes need a little extra oomph, Rihanna’s in your corner.

Brightening Eye Serum
Mario Badescu
$24

After more than 50 years in the skin care game, Mario Badescu still manages to create must-buy products, and its Brightening Eye Serum ($24, Mario Badescu) is no outlier. It works to reduce puffiness, target dark circles, and tighten skin for a blurry effect.

Fourth Ray Beauty So Radiant Eye Cream
ColourPop
$15

Say goodbye to scurvy, because ColourPop’s Eye Cream ($15, ColourPop) has more than enough vitamin C for a cruise ship. OK, not really, but it does have enough color correcting and hydrating properties to make your skin shine as bright as the sun.

Milk Makeup Sunshine Under Eye Brightening Light Coverage Concealer
Kohl's
$28

Add a relaxing moment to your skin care routine with Milk Makeup’s Eye Brightening Concealer ($28, Kohl’s). It applies its incredibly hydrating Hyaluronic-acid filled formula with a glass rollerball, so you can massage the product into your under eyes with ease.

Hydrating Eye Treatment With Caffeine and Peptides
Beauty Bay
$9

You’ve probably heard all about caffeine’s ability to perk you up in the morning, but did you know about its ability to brighten the skin? Not only does it do that, this buzzy ingredient also helps prevent damage, which you need on sensitive under-eye skin. You can get your caffeine fill with Beauty Bay’s Hydrating Eye Treatment ($9, Beauty Bay).

Retinol Eye Stick
Peace Out
$28

If you’ve tried a few eye creams and want one that packs more of a punch when it comes to dark circles, then the Retinol Eye Stick ($28, Peace Out) is for you. While you’ll notice immediate results, retinol can make skin sun-sensitive, so don’t skip your sunscreen.

Eye Do All Things Brightening Eye Gel
Bliss
$22

When it comes to Bliss’ Eye Gel ($22, Bliss), skin care lovers are big fans. “I have extremely puffy under eyes and bad dark circles, and this product works great to hide it all,” one reviewer wrote. “This is one of the main products that is always stocked in my bathroom cabinet!”

Bright, refreshed, and ready to take on the world, your new eye-cream-wearing life promises nothing but wins in your future.