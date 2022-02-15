Euphoria Mastered Sad Girl Style In Season 2, Episode 6

After the last episode, Euphoria’s Season 2, Episode 6 felt like a comedown. That said, this latest episode still managed to be a lot while also offering a calming break from the week before. To be honest, I may lose it if I have to hear Cassie say Maddy and Nate weren’t dating one more time. But even though everyone had something to say it was Euphoria’s Season 2, Episode 6 fashion and beauty looks that spoke the loudest.