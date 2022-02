While you’ve come to expect it, there was tons of drama in Euphoria Season 2, Episode 4. Lexi’s play is in auditions, it’s Maddy’s birthday, and I can’t even begin to discuss what’s going on with Cassie; in addition, Rue isn’t doing her best. But despite all the complications and bad decision-making, Euphoria Season 2, Episode 4 served some of its best fashion and beauty looks yet. Spoilers ahead.