Celebrities’ evolving aesthetics often take you on a journey, but Emily Ratajkowski's style evolution tells a very specific and empowering story. The High Low With EmRata podcaster knows a thing or two about being overtly sexualized and the price women pay for being seen as desirable. “For the majority of my career in my 20s, so much of who I was in the world was this one-dimensional character that was just about image,” she recently told Elite Daily. “It was really frustrating for me.”
The Gone Girl actor has spent her career grappling with being viewed as an object and, subsequently, rebelling against objectification, and it’s fascinating to watch her trajectory from off-duty model to skin-baring bombshell. At the start of her modeling career, her styling choices told you very little about her, but over time Ratajkowski’s looks became more expressive — and more revealing. Each time she donned a ‘fit that threw caution to the wind, you can almost hear her saying, “I just don’t care anymore. If it feels good to me, I’m going to do it.”
The story of Ratajkowski's reclamation of her body, as told through her evolving aesthetic, is one you’ll want to read again and again. Despite often being criticized for embracing her sensuality and femininity, the My Body author never stopped pushing fashion boundaries. From plunging necklines to barely there fishnet dresses, Ratajkowski’s style choices are those of a woman who’s not afraid to celebrate herself. Ahead, see some of her boldest fashion moments from 2013 until now.