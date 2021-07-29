Meet The *Extremely* Talented Makeup Lovers Who Won e.l.f.'s “Game Up” Twitch Contest

e.l.f. Cosmetics almost always has something up its sleeve, with the brand announcing challenge after hashtag after contest to draw more and more beauty lovers into the e.l.f. world. Naturally, when the brand set out to launch its e.l.f. You initiative with a Twitch channel in May — acknowledging that a love of beauty knows no bounds — it did so in true e.l.f. fashion: with a slate of bad*ss female gamers and a contest. Now, e.l.f. has announced the winners of this stacked competition whose game-ready makeup looks positively wowed the judges.

On May 9, e.l.f. debuted its Twitch channel with a livestream gaming event and simultaneous kicked off the “Game Up” Contest. Until June 6, gamers and makeup lovers around the globe submitted countless videos showcasing just how much makeup prowess they bring to the table when getting ready to stream. In the end, seven winners would be chosen to receive a high-spec 4K pro webcam, a professional broadcasting microphone, a selection of e.l.f. products, and a chance to stream alongside e.l.f. ambassador Loserfruit. Not a bad haul at all.

Each of these streamers brings a different makeup vibe to the table. Just like their approach to gaming, they all have very unique looks that are about to take over the discord wavelengths. Below, meet the winner of e.l.f.’s Game Up competition and find your next favorite streamer to stan.

Yoya Fabulosa Courtesy of e.l.f. Yoya Fabulosa is a genderqueer drag queen who creates content all across the web. “My goal is to create a safe space and community for gender non-conforming people on my channels and to one day become a full-time influencer,” Fabulosa said of their future goals. Some of their games of interest include Pokemon Platinum, Final Fantasy 14, and Tekken 6. Count on them to “sprinkle in a touch of femininity and fun” to everything they do.

Chantal Ali Courtesy of e.l.f. Costmetics League of Legends streamer Chantal “Chant” Ali does her makeup for every stream and loves e.l.f. products because they’re “vegan, cruelty-free, and affordable.” Her relationship with makeup came from her mom and has since become a ritual that, as she says, “makes me feel great about myself.” Gaming, on the other hand? That love started with her older brother.

Wren Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics Get ready to fall in love with Wren. The nonbinary streamer says “making puns is their passion and being bad at games is their destiny.” Name a better selling point than puns and relatable struggles. Although currently a big fan of Sea of Thieves, they plan on streaming other multiplayer games, too, like Among Us, Phasmophonia, and Fall Guys, as well as sharing a “Get Ready with Me” before playing.

Nadia Exama Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics Nadia Exama has big plans for her Twitch channel. “I plan to do live ‘Get Ready With Me’ where my community and I chat about makeup and hot topics, pop culture, and sports,” Exama says. “I think that a lot of beauty influencers are missing out on live streaming. I believe it's the future of beauty content. I know I would love to watch someone trying out product live without editing/filters/etc and giving their honest opinion on the spot.” She also plans on streaming a wide variety of video games, so there’ll be a lot to check out.

Alyssa Fierro Courtesy of e.l.f. “I started gaming around the age of 6 or 7 when my mom bought me my first Game Boy Advance SP. Gaming has been a huge part of childhood, as I spent a lot of time playing whether it be with my Game Boy or on the computer,” says Fierro. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old also found the time to foster a love of makeup. She was 13 when she got her first mascara and eyeliner pencil, and she hasn’t looked back since. Now, Fierro keeps her looks dewy and luminous.

Beauty lovers and gamers from around the world, welcome e.l.f.’s new “Game Up” winners.