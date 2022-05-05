e.l.f. Cosmetics has a habit of dropping beauty newness at affordable prices every time a makeup trend goes so viral that even I, an elder millennial, have to try it. Such is the case with e.l.f.’s latest collab with Olive & June, one of the best press-on mani brands in the game. The new e.l.f. Cosmetics x Olive & June collection is available online on Thursday, May 5, and features brand new press-on manis, polishes, and 3D nail gems that I am currently geeking out over.

In case you have stayed in your home and off social media for the past few months, allow me to inform you that metallics are having a major moment right now. Lux, precious metal-inspired finishes ranging from duochrome that shifts in the light to high-shine pastels with neon sheen have literally taken over and, frankly, I’m here for it.

Gemstone studs and metallic shine feel like an edgier version of glitter and shimmer and one that I personally am going to be rocking all summer long, which means this collection arrived just in the nick of time.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Every set of press-ons in the new Olive & June x e.l.f. Cosmetics collection does something fun and exciting, whether it’s a neon pastel shade or a metallic finish. There’s also a new jewel-bright polish in a high-impact shade of summery turquoise. The coolest element of the new collection though is *for sure* the 3D nail gems.

3D nails basically took over the Met Gala red carpet and you’ll spot them on every major nail artist’s feed this summer. I love 3D manis because you don’t need particularly lengthy nails to pull them off. They’re not exactly practical, but they are more accessible than, say, a set of ultra-long coffin nails. There are two sets of 3D nail gems in the new Olive & June x e.l.f. line: Moonstone Shine Nail Art Gems ($9, Olive & June) and Diamond Sparkle Nail Art Gems ($9, Olive & June). Of the two, the Diamond Sparkle set is more traditional while the Moonstone shine set of gems features some more unexpected shapes to decorate your nails with.

The Olive & June x e.l.f. Cosmetics collection is available online at oliveandjune.com and will be available at select Target locations beginning on May 15.