Olive & June Is Dropping Affordable Press-On Nails With The CUTEST Designs

Nail lovers, this one’s for you. Olive & June is launching its first ever press-on nail collection, and no, this is not a drill. The nail care brand has decided to branch into the wonderful world of instant manicures. With multiple shapes and designs, you’ll be able to fill all your salon fantasies without needing to leave your house.

For this drop, things are getting lit. Olive & June is making 44 shades and designs available in a multitude of shapes and sizes. If you favor an extra short, almond-shaped nail, you can snag it. If you like your nails long with an oval shape, don’t fret — Olive & June’s got you. There are even 21 sizes meant to fit a multitude of nail beds, so you know you’ll get your best fit ever. Any and all customizations are possible and will last you seven days without any chips. And, when it’s time to say goodbye to your manicure, you can just dip your nails in some warm water and gently remove the press-ons.

How much are Olive & June’s press-on nails?

With all manicure sets priced at $10, these press-ons are truly for everyone. Olive & June is going beyond just launching a new press-on collection, too. All of its new manis are made from up to 94% recycled material, making this one of the most sustainable press-on sets on the market. So, you can shop these non-toxic, non-damaging nails while being environmentally friendly, which is always the best kind of shopping.

Courtesy of Olive & June

What do Olive & June’s press-on nails come with?

To ensure you get the full salon treatment, each pack of nails comes with a few extra items. Naturally, there’s non-damaging nail glue, so you won’t be Hansel and Gretel leaving a trail of press-ons behind you. You’ll also get a file/buffer combo to ensure you get the exact length you want, plus a cuticle pusher. The last thing you want is to take off your press-ons and have your nail beds be damaged, which is why the acetone-free prep pad is included. It’ll all come in a pouch, so you can make any touch-ups you need wherever you are.

When will Olive & June’s press-on nails be available to buy?

Olive & June is launching its salon-quality press-ons on Nov. 4, but you’ll be able to pre-order them on their website as of Nov. 1. Now all you have to do is figure out which of the 44 designs best suits you.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.