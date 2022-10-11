Horror hunnies, you’re about to break out in a bad case of Goosebumps thanks to Dumbgood’s Halloween collection. The bold and graphic streetwear brand just dropped its spooky season offerings and the whole line is dumb fine and very fresh. The collection of casual separates celebrates the villains and heroes from throwback horror books and movies, so get ready to feel nostalgic. Whether Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, or a Goosebumps paperback book first turned you on to the horror genre, you can now honor your favorite spooky icons with streetwear flair.

The T-shirts, hoodies, sweats, knits, and outerwear in Dumbgood’s Halloween collection feature a huge range of classic horror faves. The iconic characters and logos on the pieces in the line draw from slasher films from the ‘80s and ‘90s like A Nightmare On Elm Street and The Lost Boys, the ‘93 kid’s novel Goosebumps: The Haunted Mask, and animated movies like The Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Some of the graphic tops and bottoms have simple illustrated designs, but others feature over-the-top, full-on scenes from horror’s most famous stories. Slip on a ‘fit from this drop and no one will doubt who you think would win in a Jason, Freddy, and Michael standoff.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you’ve seen every movie in A Nightmare on Elm Street’s franchise, the Freddy Krueger Big Print Hoodie is probably right up your alley. It costs $95 and features an iconic image from the 1994 classic Wes Craven's New Nightmare on the front. There’s also the $75 Casey Becker Sweater Vest with Scream’s infamous poster girl Casey Becker as played by Drew Barrymore decorating the knit.

If slashers are too scary, Dumbgood’s Halloween collection also has pieces inspired by slightly less spooky stories. The Welcome to the Horrorland Shorts feature the cover art of R.L. Stine’s One Day At Horrorland. These $52 shorts will take you right back to reading Goosebumps under your covers. You can also get your Tim Burton on with the $65 Corpse Bride Big Print Tee. Sizes range from small to XXL, so you can find your ideal ‘fit and the entire collection is available now at Dumbgood’s Horror Shop website.

The best part of this drop is that many of the pieces also double as Halloween costumes. Why dress up as a character from Scream when you can literally become the movie itself? Sadly, showing up to work in a Ghostface mask is generally frowned upon once November hits, so snagging some pieces from this drop is definitely the move for all horror lovers who wish spooky season lasted 365 days a year.