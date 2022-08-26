Cute, Sexy Clothes That Don't Cling To Your Body & Are All Under $35 On Amazon

As I’ve developed my fashion taste over the years, I’ve made two key observations that have informed my choices: First, it is possible for a chic outfit to also be comfy, and second, well-made, versatile wardrobe pieces don’t have to break the bank. Amazon is a treasure trove of cute, flowy clothing pieces under $35, so you can update your closet without spending a ton of money.

Whether it’s a slinky chiffon camisole that you can dress up or down or a cozy knit sweater with an open back, these items prove that an alluring ensemble doesn’t have to be tight-fitting. An off-the-shoulder fit or a plunging V-neckline can be fun, without sacrificing any comfort. Below, you’ll find so many clothes that don’t cling to your body and look good on everyone. Not to mention, they’re ridiculously great bargains.

01 This Airy Tulle Dress That Makes You Feel Like A Princess Romwe Off-Shoulder Ruffle Mesh Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made with layers of billowy tulle, this off-the-shoulder dress gathers below the bust before flowing down to the above-the-knee hem. The dramatic sleeves cascade down to your wrists, creating a show-stopping silhouette that’s perfect for parties and photo shoots. “I felt like a princess! The dress was amazing,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

02 A Lightweight Chiffon Cami You Can Tuck In Or Wear Loose SUNAELIA Chiffon Cami Amazon $22 See On Amazon Here’s a breezy chiffon camisole with a slightly loose fit — perfect for wearing over leggings or tucking into jeans. The versatile top comes in a wide range of colors and floral prints, giving you plenty of style options. A pair of adjustable spaghetti straps allows you to control how deep you want the V-neckline to fall. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 27

03 The Soft Tunic Top With Chic Shoulder Cutouts Allegrace Cold-Shoulder Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This otherwise-simple tunic top is elevated by a pair of shoulder cutouts along its loose batwing sleeves. Designed with a deep V-neck and a slightly longer hem, the shirt can be easily dressed up with leggings, heels and a necklace, or worn casually with sneakers and ripped jeans. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 20

04 This Floral Dress With A Free-Spirited Vibe Milumia Floral Flowy V-Neck Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Covered in a gorgeous floral print, this flowy mini dress has a totally laid-back vibe. It has a V-neck with a drawstring closure, billowy flared sleeves, and an above-the-knee hem. “It is flowy and confortable, but also can be dressy. I’ve worn it to a wedding, out to dinner, and to a concert,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 10

05 A Slinky Tank Top With Ornate Lace Trim XIEERDUO Lace Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Striking the perfect balance between elegant and casual, this soft, slinky rayon top is trimmed with beautiful lace along the neckline and cap sleeve. It has a slightly flowy fit throughout, giving you the option of wearing it loose or tucking just the front into your jeans. There are dozens of colors and patterns to choose from — you might even want to snag a couple designs. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 46

06 The Tiered Romper That’s So Easy To Style Exlura Spaghetti-Strap Pleated Tier Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon On those days when you just don’t feel like putting an outfit together, you can throw on this tiered romper and look instantly fabulous. Featuring two tiers of pleated fabric, the garment is super easy to style — just add some jewelry, perhaps a wide-brim hat or a headband, and you’re all set. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

07 This Breezy Mini Dress With A Halter Neck R.Vivimos Halter Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Securing with a tie closure at the neck and in the back, this easygoing mini dress hangs off your body for a relaxed feel. The bottom tier features an overlay of polka-dotted mesh, adding a unique texture to the garment. Besides rich jewel tones, it’s also available in an array of fresh floral prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 31

08 A Criss-Cross Sweater You Can Wear 2 Different Ways LILBETTER Twisted Back Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon What’s unique about this knit sweater is that it has a twisted design — and you have the option of wearing the twist in the front or the back. When the twist is in the front, the sweater has a loose V-neck silhouette, while wearing it in the back transforms the sweater into a crew-neck design. It’s like having two garments in one. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

09 This Gorgeous Satin Maxi Dress That’s Perfect For Evening Events SheIn Satin Deep V-Neck Evening Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon For formal events, you’ll want to have a stunning evening dress on hand. This one features a plunging V-neckline and a chic side split, as well as a strappy back with a tie closure. The lustrous satin material drapes around your body, all the way down to the floor-length hem. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

10 The Tie-Waist Blouse That’s Effortlessly Chic Romwe Wrap Blouse Amazon $34 See On Amazon This wrap-front blouse is an elevated wardrobe basic that you’ll get so much use out of. It ties right beneath the bust, flowing out to create a peplum silhouette that’s chic and relaxed at the same time. Add a pair of skinny jeans, leggings, or shorts for a sweet look that you can wear just about anywhere. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and patterns: 14

11 This Stunning One-Shoulder Gown That Makes A Bold Statement Sidefeel Off-Shoulder Ruffled Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon While we’re on the subject of evening dresses, can we talk about how gorgeous this one-shoulder mini dress is? Made of a stretchy, curve-hugging fabric, the bodycon dress is designed with a long, drapey sleeve that falls just above the knee. It comes in every color of the rainbow, so you can pick out your signature shade. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 27

12 A Ruffled Blouse That Sits Off The Shoulders Miskely Off-Shoulder Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Thanks to an elasticated chest and sleeves, this ruffled blouse sits effortlessly off the shoulder. It comes in a wide array of solid hues and vivid patterns, giving you plenty of options. Just add a pair of skinny jeans or cutoff shorts for a cute outfit that’s also comfy. “Perfect flow and perfect fit,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 28

13 The Tie-Waist Dress You Can Style Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Tie-Waist Knit Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Designed with unique lantern sleeves and a tie-waist, this knit dress can easily transition from day to night. Start off by wearing it with a pair of sneakers or sandals as you run errands, then swap out your shoes for heels as you head off to happy hour at your favorite bar. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

14 This Easygoing Tank Jumpsuit You’ll Want To Wear 24/7 Nfsion Tank Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Some standout garments manage to be stylish and comfy in equal measure, such as this tank jumpsuit. With a loose, flowy fit throughout the torso and flare legs, the one-piece is perfect for a day of catching up with friends or strolling around downtown. The keyhole closure in the back adds an extra cute detail. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

15 A Smocked Top With An Elegant Lace Neckline Asvivid Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Romantic and elegant, this smocked top is made of a drapey fabric that falls off the shoulders. It has a gorgeous lace neckline, as well as billowy lantern sleeves that cinch at the wrists. “Perfect date night outfit,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

16 This Laid-Back Button-Down Shirt You Can Wear Year-Round Runcati Button-Down Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a three-quarter-length sleeve and a spread collar, this button-down shirt can be worn in warm weather with cutoff shorts and sandals or during the colder months with jeans and boots. It has a relaxed fit throughout the shoulders and torso, with two generous chest pockets on the front. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

17 The Flowy Maxi Dress With Hidden Side Pockets Poetsky Strappy V-Neck Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon I’m a firm believer that any clothing item is made better by the addition of pockets — this maxi dress included. The hidden side pockets can hold your smartphone, wallet, or any other small essentials. Featuring a deep V-neck and delicate spaghetti straps, the flowy dress drapes around your body, moving with you as you walk. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 18

18 A Romantic Babydoll Dress With Fluttery Sleeves KoJooin Babydoll Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The fluttery sleeves on this babydoll dress give it an utterly romantic vibe. With buttons running down to the above-the-knee hem, the airy dress loosely hangs around your frame. Add a wide-brim sunhat and sandals for a cute, warm-weather look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 20

19 This V-Neck Cami Top That Has A Drapey Fit miduo V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Available in a wide array of solid colors and unique prints, this V-neck camisole has just the right amount of drape to it. You can tuck the front into your pants, or wear it loose and flowy over shorts or leggings. “Love this top!” wrote one reviewer. “Can dress up or wear with a cute pair of jeans for a night at the movies.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 25

20 A Cute Tunic Top With A Faux Wrap Design ALLEGRACE Faux Wrap Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This tunic top is a fantastic wardrobe staple. With a faux wrap detail in the front, the V-neck shirt looks great paired with jeans and slim-fit trousers. There’s a style for everyone, whether you tend to gravitate toward neutral colors, bold leopard prints, or pretty, delicate floral patterns. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 19

21 The High-Waisted Maxi Skirt With Front-Split Details Romwe High-Waisted Double-Split Maxi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This ain’t your run of the mill maxi skirt — this fierce garment is designed with two splits along the front that allow your legs to peek through as you walk or dance. Made from a swishy viscose fabric blended with stretchy spandex, the high-waisted skirt feels soft and smooth against your skin. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and patterns: 13

22 These Breathable Tank Tops With A Tie-Back Design icyzone Tank Tops (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Designed with a tie closure at the hips, these unique tank tops provide plenty of ventilation while working out. They have scoop necks and open backs, allowing plenty of air to pass through. Layer a tank over your sports bra for a cute athleisure look. You get two in a pack, which ends up being a great deal. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and multipacks: 25

23 This Charming Top That Combines Chiffon & Lace Asvivid V-Neck Lace and Chiffon Blouses Amazon $29 See On Amazon The delicate crocheted lace shoulders on this chiffon top are so pretty, you’ll want to throw your hair up every time you wear it to show them off. It has a loose fit throughout, with lantern sleeves that add some extra movement to the garment. Wear it with cutoff denim shorts, high-waisted jeans, and more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

24 A Cozy Knit Sweater With An Open Back Chuanqi Backless Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon A modern take on the classic pullover, this knit sweater features an open-back design with a tie closure near the shoulders. With roomy sleeves and an overall slouchy fit, the sweater keeps you feeling cozy while allowing a bit of skin to breathe — perfect for those in-between weather days. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

25 The Maxi Dress That Comes In Lots Of Fun Patterns ALLEGRACE Wrap Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Polka dots, snakeskin, and leaves, oh my! This V-neck wrap dress comes in so many fun patterns. With short sleeves and a maxi-length hem, the dress has a slight retro influence. Pair it with heels and hoop earrings for a memorable look that’s ready for a night out. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 17

26 This Slouchy Cable-Knit Sweater With Oversized Sleeves Astylish Off-Shoulder Cable-Knit Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon With an off-the-shoulder fit and baggy sleeves, this cable-knit sweater manages to be cozy and cute at the same time. Layer it over a lacy bralette or tank top, or simply wear it on its own over jeans or leggings. A chilly weather essential, the sweater is ultra-soft and will make you want to snuggle up with a nice cup of tea. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 17

27 A Chic Wrap Skirt That Was Made For Dancing Verdusa Ruffle-Trim Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Complete with a chic ruffle trim, this wrap skirt is perfect for dancing the night away. It ties at the waist, cascading down to the midi hem. The design allows for plenty of movement as you walk and twirl, so your leg can peek through the wrap closure. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 23

28 This Sweet Ruffled Mini Dress With A Swingy Fit Joteisy Flowy Swing Mini Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This tiered mini dress is just as cute as can be, thanks to the fluttery sleeves, round neckline, and keyhole detail in the back. It comes in so many different colors, including pink, light blue, and army green — and there are even long-sleeve options for cooler weather. While it’s perfect as-is for the spring and summer, you can also add a pair of leggings and a scarf in the fall and winter. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 24

29 A Charming Blouse With A Tie Detail Fanway&EC Short-Sleeve V-Neck Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made of an ultra-light, soft fabric, this tie-front top has a gorgeous ruffled hem that starts right beneath the bust. It has a relaxed fit throughout, with a plunging V-neckline and wide, short sleeves. You can pair the blouse with a variety of bottoms, from mom jeans to a pencil skirt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

30 The Chiffon Blouse With Stylish Balloon Sleeves Qearal V-Neck Chiffon Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon This V-neck blouse stands out from the crowd with its dramatic balloon sleeves. Made from a lightweight chiffon material, the loose-fitting blouse hangs from your shoulders to a hem that falls past the waist. Tuck the front into a belted pair of jeans for a casual yet chic look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 26

31 This Sweet Peplum Tank Top With A Cropped Hem LYANER Ruffle-Hem Babydoll Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This peplum tank top was made for high-waisted skinny jeans, leggings, and shorts. Designed with a V-neckline and a ruffled hem, the flowy top is a refreshing take on your typical tank. It comes in every color of the rainbow, as well as neutral shades such as black, white, and beige. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

32 A Flirty Off-The-Shoulder Dress With A Cute Swiss Dot Pattern KIRUNDO Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress Amazon $12 See On Amazon From the off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline to the Swiss dot pattern, this dress has so many cute things going on. It has an above-the-knee hem and sleeves that reach just above your elbow, creating a charming silhouette that’s perfect for picnics, al fresco dining, and days spent by the beach. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

33 The Statement-Making Maxi Dress That Flows Around Your Body Adogirl Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Flowing out from the V-neckline and down to the floor-length hem, the fabric on this maxi dress moves gracefully with you as you walk. Whether you add a belt around the waist or wear it loose, the dress looks fabulous at weddings, bridal showers, cocktail parties, and more. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 19

34 This Square-Neck Dress With Chic Puffed Sleeves Dokotoo Puff-Sleeve Chiffon Mini Dresses Amazon $34 See On Amazon Covered in a subtle chevron pattern, this chiffon mini dress is oh-so stylish. It has a square neckline and lightly puffed sleeves, with a loose fit throughout the bodice and legs. Wear it with sandals and a sun hat in the warmer months, or add tights and a scarf when the weather gets chilly. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

35 An Ultra-Soft Tank Dress With A Handkerchief Hem LARACE Tank Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon There are two ways you can wear this simple yet chic tank dress — on its own, or layered over skinny jeans or leggings. Featuring a round neckline and handkerchief hem, the dress has a drapey feel that doesn’t cling to your body at all. Choose from a wide variety of solid hues as well as unique floral and tie-dye prints. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 28

36 This Easygoing Maxi Dress With A Plunging V-Neckline Verdusa Sleeveless Deep V-Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Laid-back and effortlessly chic, this maxi dress has a loose, drapey fit and a deep V-neckline. The butter-soft jersey fabric flows around your body, from the shoulders down to the floor-length hem. “Comfy and loose just like I wanted! Easy to dress up and down,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

37 The Tie-Waist Maxi Dress That’s Slightly Fancy Pinup Fashion Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Looking for an outfit for all those semi-formal events in your calendar? This off-the-shoulder maxi dress fits the bill perfectly. Designed with a tie-waist and side-split detail, the dress has a loose, flowy fit throughout. You can also pull up the elasticated neckline over your shoulders for a short-sleeved look. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 7

38 A Fit & Flare Top That’s So Versatile SOLY HUX V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Wear this fit-and-flare top with shorts, leggings, jeans, and more — there are so many ways to style it. The V-neckline makes it easy to add a necklace to your ensemble, or a pair of statement earrings. The soft fabric has a delicate eyelet pattern, adding a subtle texture to the short-sleeve shirt. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 5

39 This Tie-Shoulder Top That Comes In So Many Vibrant Colors Guteidee One-Shoulder Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Available in a wide array of pretty hues — from peach to teal to burgundy — this tie-shoulder top is a welcome addition to any warm-weather wardrobe. The chiffon fabric has an airy feel, fluttering down to the waist-length hem. Depending on which accessories you add, the top can easily be dressed up or down. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

40 The Backless Dress That’s A Total Showstopper LightlyKiss Flowy Chiffon Maxi Dresses Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you want your ensemble to make a bold statement at your next formal occasion, look no further than this chiffon maxi dress. Featuring a high neck and an open back, the dress cascades around your body down to the floor-length hem. “I really love this dress. Great color, the halter is perfect & the fabric is amazing!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

41 An Effortlessly Cool Shift Dress With An Off-The-Shoulder Neckline Romwe Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon With an off-the-shoulder neckline and a double-tiered design, this shift dress is effortlessly cool. Available in colors such as classic black, bold red, and baby blue, the versatile garment looks fantastic when layered with jewelry, a wide-brim hat, and sandals. It’s perfect for those outings where you want to look slightly dressy without trying too hard. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

42 This Mini Dress With A Unique Scalloped Hem Romwe Off-The-Shoulder Scallop Hem Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon What makes this off-the-shoulder dress stand out from others is its unique scallop hem with a cutout floral pattern. It cinches in at the waist, flaring out to the above-the-knee hem. There are several gorgeous jewel tones to pick from, including royal blue, dark green, and burgundy. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 24

43 A Fun Shift Dress With A Pair Of Fluttery Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell-Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The fluttery bell sleeves on this shift dress lend themselves to a fun, easygoing vibe, making the garment perfect for wearing to a cocktail party or date night. It comes in so many vibrant hues and eye-catching patterns, not to mention a couple different styles made from delicate lace. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 45

44 This Lovely Ruffled Dress With An Intricate Floral Print Manydress V-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Covered in a sweet, intricate floral print, this swingy V-neck dress is utterly charming. There’s a ruffle detail right beneath the bust, as well as a subtle ruffled hem at the bottom. Dress it up with a pair of statement earrings and heels, or wear it casually with sandals and a floppy hat. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 32

45 A Slouchy Sweater With An Unexpected Cross-Back Design Asvivid Criss-Cross Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon The front of this sweater has the look of a classic pullover, with a crew neckline and slightly slouchy sleeves. In the back, a surprise criss-cross detail adds an extra layer of intrigue. Made from 100% cotton, the sweater will keep you warm and cozy while also remaining breathable. Available sizes: Small — Large

46 The Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With A Cute Tie-Front Detail Asvivid Off-Shoulder Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Perfect for backyard barbecues, vacations, and casual hangouts with friends, this off-the-shoulder top is chic without being too complicated. It has a tie-front that gathers the soft fabric towards the waist, while the sleeves remain open and flowy. Choose from a variety of zebra-striped, floral, and polka-dotted prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 32

47 This Versatile Chiffon Blouse With A Cowl Neck Dokotoo Short-Sleeve Cowl-Neck Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Airy and lightweight, this cowl-neck blouse drapes gracefully around your torso, tucking effortlessly into your jeans or trousers. The sleeves are loose and flowy, giving the top a comfy feel. “I wore it with a blazer to work during the day and dropped the jacket for dinner. Such a versatile blouse,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 12

48 These Split-Front Pants With A Dramatic Flare Leg WDIRARA Split Wide-Leg Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from soft, drapey fabric, these flare-leg pants look stunning when paired with a tank or crop top. Each leg is designed with a split down the front, parting around your body as you walk. With a pair of heels and some jewelry accents, these pants are perfect for making a bold entrance at any event. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and patterns: 15

49 A Subtly Sophisticated Blouse With Frilly Details SOLY HUX Off-The-Shoulder Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon Both the off-the-shoulder neckline and wrist cuffs on this blouse are trimmed with subtle ruffles, giving it a sweet, sophisticated look. Choose from fierce leopard print, pretty floral, and sleek striped options, as well as plenty of solid shades. “I absolutely love this top, it’s cute, comfortable and good quality as well,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors and patterns: 17