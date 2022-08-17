These Trendy Clothes On Amazon Don't Cling To Your Body & Look Great On Everyone

I would never tell anyone how to live, but life is too short for uncomfortable clothes. If you’re constantly adjusting and fixing and pulling on clothes that just don’t feel good when you’re wearing them, please allow me to tell you — there’s another way, and it starts with this list. These trendy (yes, trendy!) clothes from Amazon don’t cling to your body and look great on everyone. That’s right; you’ll feel good in them from morning until night, whether you’re chilling at home, putting in double shifts, or staying out and about for hours on end. So, if you’re looking to stock your closet with more loose and low-key options, then you’ve come to the right place. Oh, and did I mention that they’re on trend, too? Because it’s worth repeating.

01 This Boho Drawstring Maxi Skirt With A Ruffled Hem BerryGo Boho Floral Wrap Maxi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Your crop tops need you to own this chic maxi skirt. It pairs perfectly with them thanks to its lightweight material, flowy fit, and high waist. A classic drawstring version that features a tiered hem and ruffles is available, along with floral wrap options, too. If you’re having trouble deciding, why not grab both? Available colors and styles: 14

Available sizes: 4 — 22 Plus

02 A Tiered Midi Dress With Pockets & Tank-Style Straps Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Here’s a darling midi dress that’s perfect for the boardwalk, farmer’s markets, and selfie sessions. It’s simple yet chic, with a tiered skirt, a tank style neckline, and pretty patterns to choose from. But the best part? Functional pockets. Get ready to answer the question, “Where did you get that?” constantly. Available colors and styles: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

03 This Textured V-Neck Tank Made With Soft Sweater Material The Drop Claire Double V-Neck Textured Rib Sweater Tank Amazon $30 See On Amazon This rib knit sweater tank is the new top you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. With a v-neck front and back, it’s sleek and sophisticated, and versatile enough for work and play. One happy five-star buyer raved, “Literally the most perfect sweater tank! ... Didn’t stretch out at all after wearing for a full day! Highly recommend.” Available colors and styles: 5

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

04 A Cottagecore Crochet Blouse With Short Sleeves & Lace Detailing Diukia Crochet Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This easy breezy crochet blouse is the perfect top for days when you want to feel comfortable and cute. It has a lacy bib collar, delicate keyhole button at the back, dot detailing, and relaxed hem that you can wear loose or tucked. The wide sleeves give extra shape and style, too. Available colors and styles: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

05 These High-Waisted Palazzo Pants With Pleats & Pockets Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Great with graphic tees, crop tops, cardigans and camis, these best-selling wide leg palazzo pants will be your next wardrobe staple. The front pleats give them a sophisticated vibe, and you can pull them off everywhere from your fave brunch restaurant to your fave bar. Dibs on the coral color. Available colors and styles: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (including short and long options)

06 This Button-Up Midi Dress With A Tie Waist Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This sweet and simple half-sleeve midi dress is the kind of piece you can slip on in the morning and feel good in all day. The A-line cut features a tie waist along with half sleeves that gather just above the elbow. Plus, a line of buttons at the center of the bodice top off the casual vibe. Available colors and styles: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

07 These Side-Slit Wide-Leg Pants That Come in Patterns & Prints Simplee Wide Leg Pants Amazon $37 See On Amazon This pair of Simplee wide leg pants have perfectly flowy legs that gives off skirt vibes, but still have the functionality of pants. The side slits also make them light and airy, and the tie belt is adjustable, too. Buyers rave about how comfortable they are (and how many compliments they receive). Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

08 A V-Neck Wrap Blouse With A Flowy Fit Romwe Floral Print Wrap Blouse Amazon $34 See On Amazon Tie this wrap blouse over skinny jeans or leggings, add flats or booties, and you’ll be ready to take on the world. The v-neckline, flowy sleeves (available in short, mid, or long styles), and loose hem combine to make for a classic top that strikes that elusive balance of classic and contemporary. Available colors and styles: 15

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

09 A Super-Comfy Crossover Maxi Dress With A V-Neck & Gathered Waist Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a relaxed cut, soft material, and short sleeves, this maxi dress is the kind of all-in-one outfit you’ll constantly grab when it comes out of the wash (and yep, you heard right: it’s machine-washable). Available in both a rayon blend and a sustainably-sourced rayon blend, it’s pretty and practical. Available colors and styles: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

10 This Cropped Hoodie With Bell Sleeves For A Stylish Athleisure Look Core 10 Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This cropped fleece hoodie sweatshirt will have you eager for cool weather. Extra details like bell sleeves and weathered cuffs and hem set it apart. One happy buyer raved, “The bell sleeves are a great addition to this sweatshirt because it makes it a little more dressy for activewear. You can wear this and looked pull together and stylish while not sacrificing comfort.” Available colors and styles: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

11 This Summery Cover-Up That Feels Super Luxe & Light Moss Rose Beach Cover Up Amazon $28 See On Amazon This beachy cover up is so chic, you’ll even reach for it on cloudy days. Slip it over everything from a bikini to jeans and booties, and it’ll easily take your outfit to the next level. Wear it open and loose, knot or tie it closed, or sport it like a shawl — you can’t go wrong. Available colors and styles: 44

Available sizes: One Size

12 This Low-Key Maxi Dress That Looks & Feels Great All Day HUSKARY Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon A maxi dress with short sleeves and leg slits? Yes, please. This floor-length piece is the definition of casual cool, with a low-key v-neckline and slouchy pockets that are the *chef’s kiss* to it all. Plus, among the prints and patterns, you’ll find solids, stripes, floral, boho designs, and more. Warning: you might want to make room for a few of these in your closet. Available colors and styles: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 This All-In-One Cropped Jumpsuit With A V-Neckline Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Sleeveless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you like your outfits to be effortlessly stylish, then look no further than this wide-leg terry jumpsuit. With a v-neckline and sleeveless cut, plus a drawstring waist, it’s perfect for errands, low-key coffee dates, and lounge sessions. Plus, you can choose between a standard or sustainably sourced rayon blend. Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 This Flared Romper That Passes For A Mini Dress Teurkia Ruffle Romper Amazon $36 See On Amazon When you want to vibe of a sundress, but the functionality of a shorts, look no further than this ruffled romper. With fluttery sleeves, button details, a rounded low back, and tiered wide-leg shorts, it’s the perfect one-piece outfit for summer and vacations. One happy buyer gushed, “Great summer purchase. So cute I came back for another color.” Available colors and styles: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Chiffon Blouse With Long & Loose Sleeves Qearal V Neck Chiffon Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon The perfect top for work or play, this chiffon blouse can be worn loose or tucked for equally chic styles. It features loose bell sleeves and a v-neckline, and it comes in solids and print patterns. Lace-lined versions are available for a flirty touch, or go for a sleek solid color that pairs great with a skirt or slacks for work. Available colors and styles: 26

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 These Drawstring Linen Pants For Low-Key Lounge Sessions LNX Linen Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon As comfy as they are trendy, these linen pants have a loose, wide-leg cut, and they feature a stretchy elastic waist and drawstring for an easy and adjustable fit. With solid color and vertical stripe pattern choices, you’ll love wearing them everywhere from the beach to your fave bistro. Available colors and styles: 20

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

17 This V-Neck Tunic Dress With A Tiered Skirt FOWSMON Tunic Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This short and swingy mini tunic dress is great with sandals on a hot day, or layered with leggings, booties, and a chunky sweater when it’s cool out. The v-neckline and tiered skirt both adds shape and style, and the choice of long or short sleeves ensures you can score just the right amount of coverage. Available colors and styles: 40

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This Cropped Tee That’s A Riff On A Classic T-Shirt The Drop Sydney Cropped Crew Neck Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you want the comfort of a timeless t-shirt, but want to still feel trendy and on top of things, this cropped crew neck tee is the best of both worlds. It’s relaxed and boxy with a subtly wide collar and a center seam down the backside. As one five-star buyer put it, “I have been searching for the perfect cropped tee with wide sleeves. I’m so glad I found it here!” Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

19 This Sophisticated V-Neck Shift Dress With Ruffled Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re attending any weddings this season, you need this v-neck bell sleeve shift dress. You’ll feel polished, put-together, and best of all, you’ll have room to move in it, too. The loose fit, mid-length ruffled sleeves, and v-neckline combine to make a dress that’s as elegant as it is easy. Choose between bright and subdued solids, bold florals, and even animal prints. Available colors and styles: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 This 2-Piece Set With A Matching Crop Tank & High-Waisted Shorts Eurivicy Crop Tank Top and High Waist Pocketed Shorts (2-Piece) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Why settle for one new piece of clothing when you can get two matching separates? This shorts and crop top set is exactly what you need for summer concert season. Each monochromatic pairing includes relaxed fit shorts that have a high, elastic waistband and functional pockets, plus a crop top with either a tank style or one-shoulder neckline. The hardest thing will be choosing a color. Available colors and styles: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 This Easy Breezy Off-The-Shoulder Dress With A Scalloped Skirt Romwe Off The Shoulder Scallop Hem Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Why settle for any old off-the-shoulder dress when you can get an off-the-shoulder dress with a scalloped hem? With a gathered waist, a flirty, flared skirt, and sleeves that you can wear on or off your shoulders, it’s great for vacations, weddings, and date nights. Available colors and styles: 24

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

22 A High-Waisted Pleated Skirt In Shiny Metallic CHARTOU Metallic Accordion Pleated Maxi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon You’ll want to fill your calendar with fun events once you add this accordion pleated skirt to your closet. Available in 14 metallic colors that add sparkle to any outfit, it comes in both maxi- and knee-length styles. The reviews are full of buyers who wore it to holiday parties and basked in compliments galore. Available colors and styles: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

23 This Sleeveless Shirt Dress With Buttons & A Tie Belt Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Great for everything from brunch to the boardroom, this buttoned sleeveless shirt dress is made with a soft viscose material. The knee-length, sleeveless and belted silhouette “doesn’t cling anywhere it’s not supposed to,” according to one happy reviewer. And the best part? Pockets, of course. Available colors and styles: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 A Short Sleeve Surplice Dress That Hits Just Above The Knee Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon For a light and airy outfit that you can slip on in the morning and feel comfortable in for the whole day, look no further than this surplice dress. With a faux wrap, v-neckline and short sleeves, it’s comfy, casual, and super cute. You also have your choice of a classic rayon blend or sustainably sourced rayon blend material. Available colors and styles: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

25 This Soft Tee With An Open Back & Wide Neckline Amazon Essentials Open-Back Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t let the classic front of this short sleeve tee fool you; it has an open back that’s both form and function. A horizontal strap ensures that it won’t slip off your shoulders, while still allowing for movement and breathability. Wear it for workouts, lounging, and everything in between. Available colors and styles: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 These Wide Leg High-Waisted Pants With Practical Pockets TARSE Wide Leg Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a wide, high waistband, a flowy cut, and — yep — functional pockets, these wide-leg pants will be in constant wardrobe rotation. They’re comfy and stretchy enough for sleep or yoga, yet still polished enough that you don’t have to hesitate when wearing them out for errands or coffee. Available colors and styles: 17

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

27 This Sleeveless Tiered Peplum Top With A Classic Crew Neckline Defal Short Sleeve Peplum T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon For the classic comfort of a relaxed tee, but with the sophisticated style of a blouse, this tiered peplum top is the perfect example of a shirt you can dress up or down. It comes in sleeveless, short-, and long-sleeved styles, and in a solids, prints, and patterns — including my personal favorite, a three-tone color block style. Available colors and styles: 45

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 These Pretty & Practical Shorts With Pockets Plus A Stretch Waistband The Drop Priya Pull-On Linen Short Amazon $35 See On Amazon You’ll be eager for sunny days when these pull-on linen shorts are waiting in your closet. They have that perfect high waist cut that pairs with everything from crop tanks to knotted graphic tees to slouchy cardigans, plus a stretchy waistband and pockets. And, they’re even machine-washable. Available colors and styles: 3

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

29 A Fun & Flowy Minidress With Tiered SKirt Happy Sailed V Neck Flowy Chiffon Mini Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This lightweight, tiered minidress is available in multiple styles so you can snag one in every cut: long-sleeved, short-sleeved, sleeveless, and v-neck. With a ruffled skirt, belted bodice, and swingy shape, it’s the kind of piece that you can wear with heels to a wedding, or with tennies and a jean jacket for a casual date night. Available colors and styles: 34

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

30 This Maxi Skirt With A High Waist & Functional Drawstring VTSGN High Waisted Midi Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon With tiered ruffles and a functional drawstring, this high-waisted midi skirt is part boho chic, part cottagecore. Designed to hit right at the ankle, the muted pastels and earth tone colors options are perfect for spring and summer. Subtle pockets and lining are added bonuses, too. Available colors and styles: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 A Maxi Dress With A Rounded Neckline & Short Sleeves Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon A maxi dress that hides bra straps can be a tall order. That is, until you’ve found this short-sleeved maxi that’s drapey and so soft. With a fitted bodice and a flare that starts at the waist and flows to the hem, it looks great on its own or with a belt for style and structure. Available colors and styles: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

32 This Soft & Swingy Sleeveless Top With A V-Neckline AWULIFFAN Sleeveless V-Neck Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon A best-seller thanks to its stylish shape and comfy fit, this v-neck tunic comes in sleeveless and short sleeve options. The longer hem flows past the hips, giving you lots of options for wearing it tucked or untucked, knotted, or loose. With solids and prints available, you’ll love its versatility and comfort. Available colors and styles: 38

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

33 These Ruffle Hem Shorts With An Elastic Waist & Functional Front Pockets Dokotoo Ruffle Hem Shorts with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cute pair of ruffle hem shorts that are comfy enough to lounge in but can be dressed up for a night out, then look no further. They give off skirt vibes thanks to the loose leg cut, and they pack great for vacation, too. Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This Low-Key Tunic With An Asymmetrical Hem LARACE Tank Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This soft and stretchy tunic top is part shirt and part dress. Slip it on with jeans or leggings and an open front cardigan for a perfect layered look, or wear it on its own over sandals or flats for shortcut to a sundress. Or add bike shorts and a belt for the best of both worlds. Buyers praise it for its versatility, and be prepared: many found themselves getting multiple colors. Available colors and styles: 28

Available sizes: Small — 6X

35 A V-Neck Maxi Dress With Pockets & A Ton Of Cute Patterns To Pick From LILBETTER V-Neck Polka Dot Maxi Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon This boho chic maxi dress has adjustable spaghetti straps, a v-neckline, pockets, and a front seam that differentiates it from the pack. You’ll love the uneven hem, too — the front is ever-so-slightly shorter than the back. One five-star reviewer raved, “100% perfection! Must have in every color, I don't wanna take this bundle of happiness off!” Available colors and styles: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 These Paper Bag Waist Pants With A Tie Belt & Pockets GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you like your pants to be pretty, practical, and pocketed, then look no further than these cropped paper bag pants. With an elastic waist, tie drawstring belt, and slim cut, and a rainbow of rich and versatile color choices, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them. Available colors and styles: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

37 A Pair Of Bootleg Yoga Pants With A Fit & Flare Cut Spalding Bootleg Yoga Pant Amazon $18 See On Amazon Tired of workout pants that feel like they’re clinging to you? You’ll appreciate the shape of these bootleg yoga pants. With a high waist and fit-and-flare cut, they’re just the thing for everything from low to high impact workouts, to Netflix and chill sessions. Available colors and styles: 5

Available sizes: Small — 3X

38 This Pullover Sweater With A Wide Neckline & Batwing Sleeves UGET Pullover Batwing Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Slip a strappy tank top under this pullover batwing sweater and channel your fav ‘80s-inspired layered look, or keep it modern and sport it on its own — either way is a win. The loose sleeves give you room, and as one buyer put it, “Nice and roomy for those lazy days when you still want to look put together.” Available colors and styles: 29

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 A Classic Button-Down Shirt For Work & Play Riders by Lee Indigo Woven Button Down Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’ve had issues with dress shirts in the past, have no fear, this woven button-down is here. It features a hidden inner placket for careful yet subtle coverage, so you don’t have to worry about gapping. Tuck it in, keep it loose, or knot it — you’ll love its versatility. Available colors and styles: 6

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

40 These Workout Tanks That Come In A Budget-Friendly 3-Pack icyzone Workout Tank Top (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Why settle for one relaxed workout tank when you can snag three relaxed workout tanks? The extra wide arm holes and loose racerback cut not only keep you cool, but they’re the perfect shape for layering your fav sports bra underneath. Each set comes with three unique colors. Available colors and styles: 14 sets of 3

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

41 A Sleek & Silky V-Neck Top With Sleeves That Are Perfect For Cuffs roswear Business Casual V Neck Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon Here’s a business casual blouse with three-quarter sleeves that feature straps and buckles, giving you a perfect cuff every time. The v-neckline makes it airy, and you can easily tuck it into your favorite skinny jeans or slacks, or keep it loose with leggings; you’ll feel put-together either way. Available colors and styles: 25

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 This Easy, Breezy Jumpsuit With Spaghetti Straps & Sundress Vibes Exlura Spaghetti Strap Pleated Tier Jumpsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon While this spaghetti strap tiered jumpsuit is technically a romper, it has that easy breezy vibe of your favorite sundress. The separate layers differentiate the top and bottom, giving you structure and style. Pack it for your next vacation, wear it to that wedding you’ve been counting down to, or slip it on as soon as it arrives, you won’t be able to resist. Available colors and styles: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large