I’m obsessed with clothing items that can do double-duty, and there’s no more effective workhorse than the cropped cardigan. Whether you’re wearing it alone as a trendy top, or layering it over another top or a dress, cute cropped cardigans are endlessly versatile and cozy. And, as all things mini are still en vogue (see: micro minis; tiny sunglasses), they’ll keep you perfectly on-trend — without sacrificing comfort.

What To Consider When Shopping For Cute Cropped Cardigans

Length

You already know your cropped cardigan is going to be, well, cropped, but think about just how short you’d like it to be. A length that hits above the belly button will look adorable with high-waisted skirts or pants (and it’s very on-trend to pair a crop top with a low-slung bottom). A slightly longer cropped cardigan that hits below the belly button, or just above the waist, is a great option for people who prefer a little more coverage but still want the look of a crop. It can also be easier to incorporate into a more conservative wardrobe.

Material & Silhouette

Equally important is the material. There are chunky knits that offer extra warmth in chilly weather, and lightweight cardigans that can be worn year-round, and which offer plenty of layering opportunities.

Details like sleeve length and closure also inform the use of your cardi; there are cardigans with three-quarter length or short sleeves that perform well in transitional weather, while a classic long-sleeved cardigan offers a fun contrast to the cropped length, while also offering warmth on colder days. And in addition to traditional button-down cardis, you’ll find cardigans with tie closures that feel a little more dressy than usual (dial up the spice and wear it with a corset top for date night), as well as open-front cardigans for the ultimate throw-on-and-go piece.

01 This Cute Cropped Cardigan With Ruffle & Lace Details Kate Kasin Cropped Button Down Knit Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon Ruffles aren’t the only cute detail of this cropped cardigan; in addition to the ribbed viscose and acrylic knit and ruffled hem and cuffs, it also has the most charming lace-trimmed neckline. The button-down closure allows you to wear this either as a top or layered over a tank or fitted T-shirt; either way, the waist-length crop would be *chef’s kiss* with a fluttery mini skirt and heels. When the temps rise, try it in the summery short-sleeve version in this listing. Enthusiastic review: “This sweater is just adorable. It is a cropped sweater and generally goes just to the waist. It is very soft and comfortable. It is True to size and quite versatile.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

02 A Cropped V-Neck Cardigan In A Chunky Ribbed Knit Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Ribbed Blouson Cardigan Amazon $38 See On Amazon A cropped cardigan can be just as cozy as its longer counterparts. Case in point: This cropped cardigan by Amazon Essentials. The chunky ribbed knit is made from a cozy blend of cotton, polyester, acrylic, and elastane that will feel so comforting in chilly weather. The waist-length crop and V-neckline can easily be layered (how chic would this be over a fitted turtleneck?) or worn alone as a top. And the styling possibilities are endless; try it with denim as shown on the model, or with a silky A-line midi skirt and kitten-heel pumps for a look that’s sophisticated enough for cocktails. Enthusiastic review: “This cardigan fits well and keeps you cosy on chilly days. It’s really good quality and is excellent value for money.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

03 This Peplum-Hem Cardigan That’s Special Enough For Nights Out The Drop Catalina Peplum Ruffle Rib Cardigan Sweater Amazon $45 See On Amazon Not sure what to wear for your next date night? The peplum hem and short sleeves of this cardigan by The Drop make it feel more “blouse-like” than traditional cardis, so it’s special enough to wear to dinners or drinks (especially paired with structured denim or a luxe satin slip dress). The ribbed nylon and acrylic blend keeps it casual and cozy enough that wherever your night takes you, you’ll be comfy. Reviewers indicate this top hits above the belly button, so if you prefer a more covered look, try layering over a fitted tank. For extra style points, pair it with the complementing sweater pants and corset top as a trendy coordinating outfit. Enthusiastic review: “I love this sweater! I wear it with jeans and heels or sneakers. Really can be dressed up or down.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

04 An Open-Front Cropped Cardigan That’s Minimal & Chic AusLook Lightweight Open Front Crop Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon The open front and versatile waist-length crop of this cardigan make it perfect for layering; worn over a fitted tank or T-shirt, it can pair with everything from skirts and dresses to denim or office-appropriate trousers — even loungewear! Made of a blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex, and with three-quarter length sleeves, you’ll reach for this chic and minimal topper anytime your outfit needs a little something extra. Enthusiastic review: “I probably spent a solid week looking at bolero-style cardigans on Amazon before I stumbled upon these.I ordered one to start, and I was surprised by the quality and comfort of the style. It's lightweight and stretchy, but it doesn't stretch out. Also, it cuts at just the right spot [...] The obvious conclusion? I ordered three more! The long-term plan? Order one in every color, obviously.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X

05 This Simple Cropped Cardigan That Goes With Everything Satuun Long Sleeve Cropped Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll wear this long-sleeve cardigan with everything from jeans to skirts and dresses; it’s so versatile, thanks to a waist-length hem and a fit that’s relaxed enough to layer, but fitted enough to wear as a top on its own. It features a button closure and is made of a soft and stretchy microfiber blend, available in both ribbed and smooth styles. Try wearing yours unbuttoned over a silk tank for a look that’s both comfortable and sophisticated. Enthusiastic review: “If you’re looking for a little fall cropped cardigan, this is it. Great price super cute, I wouldn’t hesitate to buy this!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

06 This Fitted V-Neck Cardigan That Comes In So Many Cute Colors YEMAK Cropped Bolero Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you love a pop of color, add this fitted cardigan to your cart stat; it comes in 45 vibrant shades and prints, so you’re sure to find one that inspires you. (And at under $25, it’s so affordable, why choose just one?) Made of a blend of acrylic, nylon, and just a hint of stretchy spandex, the V neck, fitted silhouette, and above-the-belly button hem make it the perfect pairing with all of your denim and skirts, but don’t sleep on it as a layering piece too — it would look so cute over a silky sun dress. Enthusiastic review: “[...] I also love that the sweater is cropped! This is so in style right now. I received many compliments. Many couldn’t believe I got this sweater on Amazon! I sent the link to this sweater at least 5 times in the last week to friends and family. [...] The quality is excellent and the shaping is bound to have people complimenting your outfit as they did with mine! [...]” Available sizes: Small — 4X

07 A Chunky Cropped Cardigan In A Whimsical Cloud Print SheIn V-Neck Crop Cardigan Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon A good outfit can be such a mood-lifter — and this cropped cardigan, with its soothing pale blue shade (or equally cute pink or purple) and sweet cloud print, is sure to boost your spirits. With a V neck, button closure, and a waist-length crop, the print isn’t the only thing that’ll make you feel good; it’s made from a soft acrylic knit for maximum coziness, whether your wear this solo or layered. Enthusiastic review: “[...]I love it’s bulkiness, the color, shape of the fun clouds, & size runs normal! It’s beautiful on!!!!!” Available sizes: Small — Large

08 This Soft Cropped Cardigan With Elegant Blouson Sleeves JSTEX Chunky V-Neck Button Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon The waist-length hem is the perfect complement to the blouson sleeves of this elegant button-down cardigan. Reviewers love how soft and cozy the polyester-wool blend feels against the skin, so whether you’re wearing it solo or layering it over a fitted turtleneck, you won’t have to worry about the itch factor that sometimes accompanies pure wool cardigans. Choose from four sophisticated colors: sky blue (pictured), black, heather gray, and camel. Enthusiastic review: “I love this puff sleeve cropped v-neck button up bolero sweater and I am wearing it as I type this because it is a rainy cool day, and it is so soft and cozy. I paired it with some high waisted blue pinstripe jeans, and it goes very well. [...] The buttons are attached well...but the sweater is so stretchy that I have no need to unbutton it, as I just pull it over my head. The sleeve are a little long but they don’t fall don’t to my hands because of the cuffed wrist. I love this sweater because it is warm and [functional], yet cropped and stylish to show off my jeans. Great purchase and a great price!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

09 This Shrug Cardigan With A Western-Inspired Tie Closure KOJOOIN Tie Open Front Cropped Cardigan Amazon $20 See On Amazon The skinny, bolero-style ties of this open-front cardigan feel a little Western-inspired; how cute would it be worn over a bustier and paired with trendy cowboy boots? The waist-length hem can play with so many styles of skirts and pants, while the viscose and polyester blend is smooth, elegant, and evening-appropriate — so if you’ve been hunting for a cropped cardigan you can dress up or down, this could be the one for you. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

10 A Timeless Open-Front Cardigan With A Chic Shawl Collar Calvin Klein Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $35 See On Amazon Don’t think grandpa sweaters can be elegant? Take a look at the sophisticated shawl collar of this cardigan by Calvin Klein; it channels the coziness of a grandpa sweater but makes it chic, thanks to a luxe blend of viscose, silk, and nylon that prevents it from ever feeling stuffy. With three-quarter length sleeves, a layering-friendly open front, and a waist-length crop, this would be a chic addition to any work wardrobe, and a subtle way to add just a hint of sophistication to jeans and tees. Enthusiastic review: “This shrug-sweater is almost as perfect as they get! It is structured enough that it can substitute for a jacket in the office, and breezy enough for casual / weekend wear. [...] This is definitely a four-season sweater, too, perfect for air conditioned environments over a tank or shell in the Summer and to take the chill off over a shirt in the Winter. Just what I have been looking for!” Available sizes: 0X — 3X

