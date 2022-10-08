The 11 Best Pleated Skirts To Suit Every Season & Style

Surprising, but true: Pleated skirts can actually be one of the most versatile garments in your wardrobe. Whether preppy-chic à la Cher Horowitz in Clueless or the classic glamour of Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday, the best pleated skirts can channel virtually any vibe, recalling beloved ghosts of fashion’s past in a way that still feels fresh. If you’re interested in welcoming more pleats into your life, read on for what to consider while you shop.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Pleated Skirts

Length

Pleated mini skirts are likely the first silhouette that comes to mind, and they are, in fact, perfectly on-trend (especially when you pair them with tall boots). Pleated minis are the party girls of the skirt world; whether you’re wearing a kicky tennis skirt during the daytime with a T-shirt and sneakers, or a classic knife-pleated mini skirt at night with a going-out top and heels, they’re here to help you have a good time.

But don’t sleep on pleated midis and maxis, too. Longer, accordion-pleated skirts can easily be dressed up with a silk camisole for a chic dinner outfit, but they also look casual and polished with a simple T-shirt or a chunky sweater and boots.

Material & Color

Personalize your pleat with details like material and color. A pleated A-line skirt in chestnut faux suede channels Jane Birkin in the ’60s, while a metallic pleated skirt harkens the disco era. A pleated skirt in floaty, twirl-able chiffon will evoke your inner ballerina, and a lacy black skirt is a beautiful choice for a romantic evening out. And though we tend to think of pleated skirts as leaning on the preppy side, you’ll also find pleated skirts in cozy knits for a craftcore twist on the classic style.

Searching for the perfect pleat? Scroll on to shop 12 of the best pleated skirts on Amazon Fashion, starting at under $20.

01 A Pleated Mini Skirt With Over 18,000 Perfect 5-Star Ratings Hoerev High Waist Pleated Mini Skirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon No wonder this knife-pleated mini skirt has over 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The adorable mini length, high waist, and classic A-line silhouette are retro and versatile, perfect for dressing up with a heeled pump or down with sneakers. Made of comfortable, lightweight nylon, this skirt features a zip closure and stretchy built-in shorts, so whether you’re dressing it up or down, you’ll feel secure. At such an affordable price point, and with 42 cute colors and prints to choose from, you’ll want to pick this up in multiples. Rave review: “I love this skirt! I bought it on a whim. I had just seen Clueless for the millionth time and there’s a scene where Cher is [...] wearing a pleated mini, a white T-shirt, and white cardigan with black loafers and white socks. I had to recreate! [...] I’m happy and it’s great quality for the price. It also has built in shorts! I didn’t read the description so that was a nice surprise! I can’t wait to wear it all summer and in the fall with black opaque tights and chunky boots.” Available sizes: 0 — 12

02 This Accordion-Pleated Midi Skirt That’s So Classic Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon With a versatile midi length that can be dressed up or down, this accordion-pleated skirt is a classic you’ll keep in rotation for years to come. Made of 98% polyester and 2% viscose, it has an easy-on elastic waist, and it’s available in 43 chic colors and prints, so you’re sure to find your perfect pleat. Pair it with heels and a camisole for dinner; sneakers and a T-shirt for daytime errands; or try it with a silk button-down and loafers for those in-office days. If you’re on the petite side (or just adore a mini), it is also available in a shorter knee-length version. Rave review: “This is EXACTLY what I was looking for. Light with just the perfect drape to the fabric. It is beautifully lined so there's no worry about it being see-through. The waistband has just the right balance of stretch so its super comfortable and fit so it stays right where you want it. So easy to wear, can be dressed down for casual days or easily dressed up for more formal affairs. I absolutely love everything about this skirt.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

03 This Pleated Mini Skirt In Supple Faux Suede EXLURA High Waist Faux Suede Mini Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon The definition of retro-chic, this pleated mini skirt is made of supple faux suede that’s surprisingly lightweight (it’s made from a polyester-spandex blend) and finished with a cute button-down closure. It would look perfect paired with a fitted turtleneck and tall boots for transitional dressing when the weather is shifting from hot to cool, and vice versa. Featuring a side-zip closure, it’s also available in a button-free version should you prefer a more streamlined look; and it comes in nine classic neutrals, like camel (pictured), olive, and black, plus a sweet coral shade for a pop of color. Rave review: “This is a Beautiful skirt. It is high waisted. Fits as expected. Can be worn up in different style. It will be my favorite go to fashion for this fall. I loved it. Washed it so many time still it looks like new. I would definitely recommend to others.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

04 A Pleated Chiffon Skirt With A Tiered Hemline Hanna Nikole High Waist Pleated Maxi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon A subtle tiered hemline is a rare textural detail that sets pleated skirt apart, and makes it a beautiful option for the office or a nice dinner. Made of 98% polyester blended with 2% viscose, an elastic waistband keeps this skirt comfy as well as chic, and the slightly shorter slip beneath the sheer fabric offers coverage. Pair it with a white silk camisole and black pumps for a look that’s both modern and classic. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

05 A Pleated Midi Skirt In A Chic Leopard Print CHARTOU High Waist Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Leopard is the sort of ageless, season-less print that always looks chic, and this pleated midi skirt is an elegant iteration of the trend. Featuring an elastic waistband (why shouldn’t comfort be sophisticated?) and a versatile midi length, the leopard print of this polyester skirt can be edgy when paired with a moto jacket and a lug-sole boot, or uptown paired with a silk blouse and heels. Either way, you’ll look fabulous. Not to worry if you’re not a fan of leopard — this comfy skirt comes in 14 other colors and prints. Rave review: “Buy this skirt. It's so [...] well-made, and CUTE!! Can be dressed up or down. It isn't see-through (fully lined) and is great on any body type!! I'll be ordering other colors, for sure. [...] and there's soooo much stretch in the waistband. I like that you can adjust where you wear it to make it different lengths.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

06 This On-Trend Pleated Tennis Skirt You Can Wear On & Off The Court BALEAF Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Tenniscore is still trending, and you can cop the trend with this fresh white pleated tennis skirt. Made of a stretchy, breathable, moisture-wicking polyester and spandex blend, it features two pockets and built-in shorts with silicone leg grippers that keep the legs from riding up, so it’ll perform well on the court. But with a flat front and adorable pleated back, it’s cute enough to pair with a cropped sweater and loafers for a day running errands, too. Rave review: “This is a great skirt for tennis or any sport or just wearing for a cute casual outfit. Great material. The pleats in the back are darling [...] I am buying more colors.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

07 A Floaty Chiffon Pleated Midi Skirt That Moves Beautifully With You DRESSTELLS Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Perfect for dressier occasions, this pleated midi skirt is made of a floaty polyester chiffon fabric guaranteed to add a little zhush to your look, whether you’re wearing it to the office or to dinner. And even though the vibe is dressy, the ribbed elastic waistband keeps things comfy, and that airy fit will make you feel so graceful (and keep you cool in hotter temps). Be aware that while the listing indicates otherwise, the brand confirms this skirt is not fully lined. Rave review: “I'm admittedly one of those people... the ones who never write reviews, but rely on them so much when making a purchase. I'm breaking that habit because this skirt is amazing. [...] It is lined, and the weight is substantial... not sheer or see through at all. The pleats are a unique, pretty design. The waistband is elastic, with quite a bit of stretch. I haven't attempted a wash yet, so crossing my fingers it holds up. I'm so happy with the quality and fit I came back for another in burgundy. If you're looking for a quality basic piece for an amazing price, this is it.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

08 A Pleated Plaid Skirt With Retro-Chic Details Belle Poque High Waist Pleated Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon The high waist and decorative buttons of this pleated midi skirt are perfectly retro, as is the swirly box-pleated silhouette — it’s a little ’40s-meets-’50s-meets-’70s, which is just another way of calling it timeless. Made of cotton, polyester, and spandex, with an elastic waist and hidden side pockets, there are so many fun colors and prints to choose from, like lipstick red, houndstooth, and an abundance of plaids. Rave review: “I bought the navy skirt and it was so light and flowy. I really felt like I could be in a vintage movie. I personally like my skirts just below my knee so I did have to hem it but its gorgeous. After I bought the navy one I decided I needed more so I bought the wine, black, and the grey and yellow plaid. All three of the solid colored skirts are amazing. The waist band is perfect.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

09 This Sporty Pleated Mini Skirt With Varsity Vibes Timormode Pleated Mini Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Bring It On fans, this cute and sporty pleated mini skirt is guaranteed to get you high-kicking (or at least wanting to). Featuring a double stripe at the hemline, a mid rise, and a pull-on elastic waistband, try pairing this comfy polyester skirt with loafers and a cropped sweater for look that’s equal parts sophisticated and sporty. It also comes in solids and a few plaid prints, too. Rave review: “sooooo cute and comfy! [good] thickness and perfect fit and pleats, it's my new favorite skirt ever!! Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Black Pleated Skirt With A Gorgeous Lace Overlay WDIRARA Sheer Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon A pretty lace overlay punctuates this dark-romantic pleated midi skirt, making it dressy enough that you could wear it to a wedding or cocktail party with the right accessories. As an added bonus, it features an elastic waistband and a wrinkle-resistant 100% polyester fabric. And just because it would be perfection with heels for date night doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try it with combat boots and a white T-shirt on the daily, FYI. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

11 This Pleated Midi Skirt In A Disco-Cool Metallic Finish Allegra K Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a fan of disco to take advantage of the Studio 54-esque look of this pleated midi skirt. In a polyester fabric blended with a touch of stretchy spandex, it features an elastic waistband and a metallic finish that can be dressed up or down, thanks to the versatile mid-calf length. Take your pick from 24 eye-catching foiled metallic shades, from space-age silver (pictured) to richer shades like teal, emerald, and ruby. Rave review: “Loved this in pink so much that I got it in green too. The material is dreamy and just like the photo. Everytime I wear this one I get a compliment. Many have asked where to get the skirt. It's very stretchy so if you're unsure, I would say to size down.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

