Cozy cardigans always seem to be in style, and slouchy ones are especially having a fashion moment. It might be that oversized cardigans are just so comfortable, and slipping one on feels like an act of self-care when you need it most. Whatever the reason, the best oversized cardigans are here to wrap you in the exact right level of warmth you're craving. They can pull together any outfit, and, thanks to Amazon, there are tons of options to choose from at a budget-friendly price point, all varying in length, color, material, and even sleeve style.

While all cardigans tend to follow the same basic definition, there are so many different ways to turn up the volume on this iconic style. As you start to shop, think about what you love in a cardi. Is it a supreme level of coziness? You may like a chunkier textured knit that brings big hygge energy. Or, are you more into statement pieces with interesting details? Opt for something with wide blouson sleeves or big pockets. There are even airy cotton numbers you'll reach for in the warmer months.

No matter your preference in material or silhouette, there is easily a pick to suit every aesthetic. But one thing to keep in mind when shopping for a chic oversized sweater: Pay close attention to each product’s size guide and descriptions. Some may recommend you go up a size or two to obtain that truly voluminous fit.

Ahead, the 13 best oversized cardigans on Amazon — from sumptuously textured boyfriend sweaters to beautifully draped dusters and beyond.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Cozy Boyfriend Cardi With Nearly 5,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon Traleubie Open-Front Cardigan $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This oversized boyfriend cardigan is the epitome of hygge, thanks to its cozy mix of textures and longer length. With thousands of five-star ratings, reviewers especially rave over the acrylic knit's effortlessness, whether worn atop a nice dress, with jeans and a tee, or simply thrown on to combat chilly air conditioning. “It was like fireworks,” one customer described wearing this sweater. “Ooh, that's warm! Ooh, it's cute! Ooh, these pockets are STURDY! I want another one in a lighter color.” Shoppers can choose from an array of shades, from classic neutrals to bold brights. Note: If you're in love with this silhouette but are looking for a finer knit, consider this popular cardigan from Grace Karin. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 19

2. A Stylish Button-Down Cardigan With Statement Sleeves Asskdan Button-Down Cardigan Sweater $34 | Amazon See On Amazon This buttoned V-neck cardi has the perfect amount of volume due to its thicker acrylic yarn. Reviewers recommend ordering up for a more oversize fit (it’s especially cute worn off the shoulder), or down a size for a cropped look. “The quality is fantastic and it’s so warm," raved one shopper. "I’ve worn it with jeans, dresses, skirts and even leggings." Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 9

3. This Gorgeous Plus-Size Duster That You Can Dress Up Or Down IN'VOLAND Plus-Size Asymmetric Drape Maxi Cardigan $22 | Amazon See On Amazon So many shoppers love this beautifully draped, lightweight knit duster cardigan for the elegant way it seems to "flow" on the body. That's thanks to the silky rayon-spandex blend that feels ultra-soft on skin. A covetable does-it-all piece, this cardigan is so versatile that it can be worn to a wedding, a job interview, on a night out, or even as a swim coverup — all of which have been reported by reviewers. Hot tip: Belt it at the waist for an of-the-moment look. Available sizes: Large – 5X-Large

Available colors: 11

4. A Long Hooded Cardi In The Cutest Print MEROKEETY Open-Front Hoodie Cardigan $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted in a lightweight cotton-acrylic blend, this long cardi is what slouchy sweater dreams are made of. While the hood is really what makes it stand out from other cardigans, it’s the super-deep pockets that make life so much easier. And to top it off, many reviewers vouched for its quality and attested that it holds up beautifully in the wash. “This cardigan is just so perfect in every way,” one shopper explained. “It fits like a dream and the fabric feels expensive. Not too light not too heavy. This will be a go-to for sure!” This adorable animal print comes in three color variations, or you can choose from a wide range of solid shades. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 21

5. A Chunky Oversized Option With Fun Textured Sleeves Ferbia Oversized Chunky Cardigan $42 | Amazon See On Amazon This chunky cardigan offers a playful-yet-chic take on the classic blouson sleeve with a unique polka-dot-like texture. Beyond the ballooned sleeves, this acrylic knit is also designed with an oversized fit in mind, so shoppers suggest ordering your normal size. “I. ABSOLUTELY. LOVE. THIS. SWEATER,” exclaimed one reviewer. “It’s worth every penny. The color is beautiful, it’s soft, I love the design, the fit, everything. I’m going to get more in other colors too!” Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 7

6. This Bouclé Style That Looks (& Feels) Way More Expensive Than It Is Goodthreads Bouclé Cardigan Sweater $43 | Amazon See On Amazon A basic that is anything but, this sophisticated long cardigan is easily a go-to piece that’s stylish with any look. It’s a bouclé wool-blend knit, which gives it the supremely soft, fuzzy texture that makes it look so much more pricey than it really is. Among one reviewer’s list of pros: “SOFT! Not scratchy at all! Hasn’t pilled on me yet after months of wear. Love the pockets for small odds and ends.” The same reviewer noted just one con: “I don’t own all the colors.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 8

7. This Lightweight Cardi That Comes In Dozens Of Colors & Prints Tickled Teal Soft Long-Sleeve Cardigan $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Here it is: proof that oversized cardigans can be worn in every climate. This lightweight cardi has the perfect amount of drape without being totally shapeless, and while it doesn’t deliver much in terms of warmth, it will still function as an extra layer in an air-conditioned office or grocery store. Do take note of the images in the Amazon listing, however, as some styles run a bit longer, and some have buttons in front — though all were constructed with the same soft stretch-rayon blend. Among more than 1,600 five-star reviews, this shopper made the case for its fit: “Love this sweater!!! It’s so soft and cozy without looking baggy or unstructured. I want to wear it always. Thick fabric has some slink/bounce to it. Does not just cling to you.” Available sizes: Small – 3X

Available colors: 23

8. A Boho-Chic Style With A Whimsical Details BTFBM Boho Open-Front Cardigan $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Because boho style will always be en vogue, this whimsical cardigan is such an easy-to-wear essential. Complete with ruffles, embroidery, fringe, and pom-pom trim, the lightweight polyester-blended knit makes a unique addition to any wardrobe. In fact, many reviewers have confirmed they "get so many compliments" every time they wear it. One fan raved that “it has just the right amount of embellishments to add some flair, but not overdoing it!" That means you'll be able to pair it with so many looks, dressy or casual. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 8

9. An Investment-Worthy 100% Cashmere Version That Feels So Luxe Lark & Ro Oversized Drapey Cashmere Cardigan $103 | Amazon See On Amazon Cashmere really is a luxury worth the price tag, and this short-sleeve longline cardigan, in pure cashmere, is no exception. With a swingy, kimono-inspired silhouette, it drapes flawlessly without, making it an immensely comfortable staple. Plus, its shorter sleeve length differentiates it from every other sweater in your closet. "Absolutely love this,” one fan shared. “Use it as a cardigan in the house, jacket outside, and dressing gown when chilly in bed. I live in it." Available sizes: X-Small–Small, Large–X-Large

Available colors: 4

10. A Batwing Sweater That’s Made For Cozying Up Imily Bela Batwing Oversize Cardigan $41 | Amazon See On Amazon It wouldn’t be a list of oversized cardigans without at least one comfy batwing style. This sweater is loved by reviewers for how beautifully it drapes in the front, as well its versatility and how warm the soft stretch-polyester is. “Don’t hesitate, buy this immediately,” one insisted. "It isn’t just the cutest and coolest sweater on Amazon, it is also the warmest! I wear it all the time. It’s kind of embarrassing and I find myself saying things like, ‘I don’t wear this everyday I swear.’ But that is a lie, because I do.” Of course, as with any style with a more voluminous sleeve, you may have trouble combining it with outerwear. My suggestion? You can always drape a jacket over your shoulders for an ultra-chic take. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 14

11. A Slouchy Waffle-Knit Option Made From 100% Cotton QUALFORT 100% Cotton Oversized Cardigan $35 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’d prefer a slouchy cardigan that’s made from 100% cotton, this is the best pick on Amazon. Described as “high quality” by shoppers, it’s a heavier-weight knit that’s made for those days when you just want to feel comfy. “This is the perfect chunky cardigan of my dreams,” confirmed one reviewer. “The arms are super long and have a nice drape around the wrists, and it basically feels like I'm walking around in a cozy blanket.” For a truly oversize fit, order at least one size up. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 14