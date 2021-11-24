There’s only one pair of shoes that I truly believe every person needs to have in their possession, and that pair of shoes is Crocs. As someone that owns three pairs and has high hopes of increasing that number, they’re by far the most comfortable pair of kicks I’ve ever owned. And with so many vibrant colors and fun Jibbitz, the brand has so much to offer. That’s why you should definitely check out Crocs’ 2021 Black Friday sale.

Crocs truly went from an embarrassing style from your childhood (sorry, Crocs) to one of the most beloved shoes out there. And not just among your friends — Justin Bieber has done multiple collaborations with Crocs, Kendall Jenner has been seen sporting them, and even Ariana Grande has rocked them with style. So, all in all, it doesn’t get much more trendy than Crocs. Although there won’t be any new celebrity collabs released in time for you to get them discounted on Black Friday, you can still get that star style.

Crocs have a strong commitment to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the brand hasn’t missed a sale in years. This year is no different, so get in while the getting’s good. From the start date to the discounts to what to buy, below are all the details you need before having a clog and Jibbitz-filled shoe rack.

Crocs

When does Crocs’ Black Friday 2021 sale start?

It’s not even Black Friday yet, but the wait for Crocs’ Black Friday sale is over. Crocs implements one of the best things of all of November: Pre-Black Friday deals, so there’s no counting down the hours to Nov. 26. Instead, you can fill your cart with Crocs the way the shoe gods intended right now.

When does Crocs’ Black Friday 2021 sale end?

You have a few days to take advantage of Crocs’ Black Friday sale. The deals end on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. MST. But that may not be your last chance to get some discounted clogs — be sure to check the brand out on Cyber Monday (Nov. 29) to score some extra deals. For reference, last year, the brand held a 30% off sitewide sale on Cyber Monday with a ton of sale shoes marked down even more. Let’s hope shoppers get a similar deal this year.

What's included in Crocs’ Black Friday 2021 sale?

This sale is covering a ton of Crocs’ products. You can get up to 50% off select styles and colors with no promo code necessary. You’ll also get free shipping on your order over $45. Check out the shoe brand’s website to see everything you can add to your cart, but below are some must-buy crocs you need to check out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.