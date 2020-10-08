Crocs have become my absolute favorite piece of quarantine wear, Their comfort is simply unmatched, and the once unstylish shoe only seems to be getting more and more trendy. But if you want to get an extra special pair of the foamy clogs, I have just the shoe for you: Justin Bieber and Crocs are dropping a collaboration on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The shoes are inspired by Bieber's clothing brand, Drew House, and you'll be able to shop them on Crocs' website, as well as Drew House's.

Bieber's been a big fan of Crocs for a long time. In 2019, especially, the singer got a lot of attention for his colorful collection of the comfy shoes. They're pretty much his go-to for all chill days. A quick Google search shows he's got pairs of white, pink, yellow, gray, and more, but now, he'll have a pair created by and for him. And before you worry about how you'll accessorize these bad boys, Bieber's also thought of super cute Jibbitz to ice the cake.

Alfredo Flores/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Bieber x Crocs collab will be available in Drew House's signature, sunny yellow. They'll only come in the classic clog style and retail for $60. As for decoration, there are eight Jibbitz designs, including Drew House logos, suns, flowers, and foods with faces drawn on. While the brand hasn't said how much each Jibbit will be, generally the accessory sells for about $4. The shoes will only last as long as supplies do, and the drop starts at exactly 12 p.m. ET on Oct. 13.

Looking back at previous Croc collabs, you'll probably want to be quick about getting the Bieber collab. Bad Bunny's glow-in-the-dark Crocs, which launched on Sept. 29, entirely sold out in 16 minutes. Back in 2019, Post Malone's fourth Croc collab was out-of-stock within two hours after their drop. It's safe to say the celebrity Croc market is a highly competitive one. Therefore, if you hope to get your hands on a pair of custom, Bieber shoes, you better set your alarm and have your credit card on hand.

Bieber's style has changed a lot since he first became famous in 2009, and I personally love his current eccentric, streetwear look. And these Crocs encapsulate the comfortable, bold, bright look he's been rocking lately. To get a piece of Bieber's fashion, created by the singer himself, mark you calendar for Oct. 13 and bookmark Drew House's and Crocs' websites.