ColourPop’s Valentine’s Day Collection Is The Only Secret Admirer You’ll Need

Love is not the only thing that’ll be flying through the air this February as ColourPop’s dropping its Valentine’s Day collection, which is aptly named Secret Admirer. With its pink and — what else? — heart-shaped line of products, you’re about to have an impossible time deciding what to keep and what to give to your Valentines. But you don’t have to rush into a decision quite yet, because you can shop for this collection with time to spare. The Secret Admirer line drops on Jan. 27 at 8 a.m. PST. Given that ColourPop’s 2021 Valentine’s Day collection sold out in minutes, you won’t want to miss the launch by a second.

ColourPop’s Secret Admirer is primed to take over your entire beauty routine from moisturizing to your very final touches. Whether you like to keep your makeup light and breezy, want to pile on the pink tones for a super graphic look, or enjoy something in between, you can do it all with ColourPop’s Valentine’s Day line. No matter what you want to do, Secret Admirer is here to help you glow to the max with its clean formulas and super shimmers.

Beyond the formulas you trust and makeup you know and love in new colors, ColourPop’s Valentine’s Day line is practically an accessory in and of itself. If you ever dreamed of living like a Sailor Moon character, applying your blush from a heart-shaped compact after brushing your hair with a heart-shaped brush is decidedly your first step to UWU life.

Courtesy of ColourPop

The Secret Admirer line features nearly 20 products, all made with love on the brain. To start your heart-ification, you can use the Good Together Duo ($20), which includes a gel moisturizer and a strawberry lip mask to plump and hydrate you right to your very core. You can share the glow by following up with the SOL Shimmering Oil ($10). It has coconut, argan, and marula oils to nourish deeply and leave you with a beachy shine.

This wouldn’t be a ColourPop collection if I didn’t talk you through its latest makeup drops. Naturally, there’s a bunch of new eyeshadows included. The Secret Admirer Palette ($14) has mauves, hot pinks, and neutrals browns to meet all of your fantasies. Like all ColourPop palettes, there’s a mixture of matte and shimmer shades.

Courtesy of ColourPop

You can also create a magical moment by matching your blush to your lips, because ColourPop’s launch includes six Pressed Powder Blushes ($10) with six matching Lip Crèmes ($8). The heart-shaped blushes are buildable for your ideal flush, and the Crèmes have a bold, matte finish to perfectly offset your cheeks. By using this power couple, you’ll look like a total MUA.

The love doesn’t have to stop there. Now that you’re makeup is all set, you can complete your Valentine’s Day look with the Mystery Date Hairbrush ($10) and the Heart Hair Clips ($10). Just imagine how romantic you’ll feel slowly brushing your hair with a heart brush as your sigh longingly over your heart’s deepest desires. The only thing missing to ensure you get hit by Cupid’s bow is SOL’s Shimmering Body Powder ($14). If you don’t glimmer like the ocean being hit by sunbeams this Valentine’s Day, you simply deserve better.