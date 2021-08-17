It’s only Leo season for one more week, and there’s no better way to celebrate the maximalist sign than by gifting yourself some new makeup. In celebration of the beloved Zodiac, ColourPop is dropping 12 Astrology Quads, one four-pan eyeshadow palette for each of the Zodiac signs. Each quad captures the spirit of its corresponding sign. And since you’re probably more than familiar with your sun, rising, and moon signs, you might as well opt for all three and literally paint your eyes in your entire birth chart. The astrological collection is dropping on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. PST on ColourPop’s website, so pull up your Co-Star app and memorize your placements quickly.

The 12 palettes are organized into inspired by the traits of the signs’ ruling elements. For fiery Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, the colors hover in warm tones, like corals, golds, and browns. The palettes for water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces capture their dreamy qualities with teals, soft purples, and nudes. Bursting with earthy greens, silvers, and taupes, the Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn palettes balance the down-to-earth and luxury-loving sides of Earth signs. Lastly, air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius’ palettes include light and airy Champagnes, sky blues, and pastel pinks. Each palette retails for $9, but you can get an elemental set of three for $27.

Courtesy of ColourPop

In true ColourPop fashion, the hype surrounding this collection is already high. I hesitate to call astrology a trend, but the spiritual belief system is at a notable high within the general pop-culture conversation. Not to mention, ColourPop’s drops almost always sell out incredibly fast, and a restock will naturally take time, so don’t miss this out on the Astrology Quads the first time around. Set multiple alarms if you have to.

Put the stars on your eyes, check out the aptly named eyeshadow palettes below, and get ready to officially shop them on Aug. 19.

