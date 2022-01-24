Buy Cocokind x Tower 28’s Lunar New Year Kit And Support AAPI Women Globally

The Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 1 this year, and to celebrate the holiday, two AAPI-founded beauty brands are teaming up to help fans get a glow-inducing beauty routine. Get ready to treat yourself, because Tower 28 and Cocokind’s Lunar New Year kit includes some of your favorite products from both brands. To sweeten the deal, a portion of the proceeds from every purchase made will also go to a non-profit to support American Asian and Pacific Islander women and amplify their voices.

The Lunar New Year celebrates the beginning of spring based on lunar cycles. Like most new years, it’s a time of rebirth and saying goodbye. And, once you’re done with your celebrating, you’ll want to start the Year of the Tiger off right with your dewiest, healthiest skin yet while supporting AAPI brands and creators.

“The Asian culture has provided endless inspiration from skincare techniques to ingredient sourcing to the beauty industry,” Priscilla Tsai, the founder of Cocokind, said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “Any beauty company should recognize how important this community is and show support during this difficult time. Inclusivity makes us stronger and the beauty industry has room for all of us.”

For this exciting meeting of the minds, the two brands pulled together favorites from both of their collections. In one fell swoop, you can snag Cocokind’s AHA Jelly Cleanser and the brand’s Ceramide Barrier Serum, in addition to Tower 28’s ShineOn Lip Jelly in Chill and Tower 28’s BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Magic Hour.

Cocokind and Tower 28 will donate $5 from every purchase of the Lunar New Year Kit to the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum. This non-profit is focused on supporting AAPI women creators and activists across the world. So as you celebrate the Lunar New Year, you’ll also be supporting AAPI women. Giving back and giving your skin a little treat? I can’t think of a better way to begin the Lunar New Year.