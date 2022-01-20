Starbucks is ushering in the Year of the Tiger with a merch lineup featuring plenty of cute tiger designs, of course. The third sign in the Chinese Zodiac is all about strength and bravery, and the year of the King of the Beasts himself is also supposed to bring you fortune. I can’t guarantee a glimpse of Starbucks Asia’s Lunar New Year 2022 mugs and tumblers will make your fortune cup runneth over, but it’ll definitely bring a smile to your face. The Lunar New Year merch isn’t in U.S. stores, but you’ll still want to check out the collection to see how the brand brought the Year of the Tiger to life. Plus, the vibrant-yet-calming color palette may inspire some of your next purchases stateside.

Starbucks Asia unveiled its Lunar New Year collection on Jan. 13, and it’s available across stores in its Asia market as of mid-January 2022, while supplies last. Full of butter yellow, cool blue, black, and coral orange hues as well as geometric designs that play off of the tiger’s stripes, the Lunar New Year collection is basically a burst of sunshine and happiness. First up is a coral orange cold cup: The pretty orange color is the star of the show, while images of sleepy tigers provide an adorable accent.

Stay hydrated with this sleek, black water bottle that serves cute vibes courtesy of a smiling tiger and blue stars. The clear water bottle features a glass design with a black lid, while the center features a tiger head and golden geometric designs. There’s a butter-yellow tumbler with playful tigers and orange accents, and the coral orange tumbler has golden lines, a light blue lid, and a smiling tiger.

Courtesy Of Starbucks

The blue designs in the Lunar New Year collection follow the same theme with a slightly different look. There are two mug options with pretty blue shades and one of them includes an adorable tiger-tail handle. Meanwhile, on the blue tumbler, you can see tigers carefully posed across the cup.

Courtesy Of Starbucks

In addition to the tumblers and cold cups, there’s also a white teapot with a metallic silver Starbucks logo, a yellow tiger mug with a white saucer, and a blue glass tea mug with a 3D tiger tea infuser lid.

I don’t blame you if you suddenly have the urge to redo your entire bedroom with only the colors in Starbucks’ Lunar New Year collection — but if you want an easier way to celebrate, you can score a fun Lunar New Year e-gift card design with a red background, pink lotus flowers, and a smiling cartoon tiger.

Courtesy Of Starbucks

Even if you can’t get your hands on the Starbucks Asia Lunar New Year 2022 merch, which isn’t availble in the United States, you can keep your eyes peeled on your next Starbucks run to see if there are any similar hues on your local store’s shelves. When you head out on a Starbucks run, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.

