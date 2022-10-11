A big win for the zaddy stan community has arrived. Chris Pine has gone full silver fox courtesy of a dramatic new haircut that shows off his natural hair color. Gone is the shaggy blond cult-leader lob the 42-year-old sported throughout the tumultuous press tour for Don’t Worry Darling. Now, Pine is sporting a super short cut with a full head — and face — of salt-and-pepper hair. While his hippie dad days will be missed, there’s a lot to love about Pine’s new look.

Pine revealed his silvery hairstyle while co-hosting the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Saturday, Oct. 8. For the gala, Pine paired his haircut with a velvet suit in midnight blue. It was all very dapper and such a major change from many of the Wonder Woman 1984 star’s previous hairstyles. Pine’s long hair, last spotted on the Venice Film Festival red carpet, had been drastically shortened into a tapered style. The slight undercut detailing of the Star Trek star’s new cut showed off all of his natural salt-and-pepper strands.

Pine even grew a full beard — notably more salty than peppery — to go with the ‘do. Frankly, there are no words for the way his facial hair is highlighting that diamond-cutting jawline. No wonder his fans were ready to ride at dawn to defend Pine’s honor after Harry Styles allegedly spat on him.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s hard to believe that just a month before debuting his silver hair, Pine was dazzling fans with his aforementioned dirty blond lob. While he did have some gray showing at his temples, who’d have guessed that he had this level of salt-and-pepper hair waiting to be revealed by a pair of clippers?

Pre-DWD, Pine pretty much always kept his hair close-cropped. Mainly, he favored undercuts and small quiffs. Aside from a few mustaches and a minor goatee from his Star Trek Beyond era in 2016, Pine’s facial hair moments have been few and far between. In other words, enjoy his new beard while you can.

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

It is possible that Pine might let fans see his natural hair color at bob length in the future. While the actor admitted back in March via an interview with Entertainment Weekly, that he’d grown his hair long for a role, he also added that other factors were at play. "I guess it's like, equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future,” he said, hinting at his forthcoming role.

No matter the length and color of his hair, there’s no doubt that Pine has always been a stone cold fox. He’s just finally ready to add “silver” to that long-held title. It’s a power move for sure and, if the actor starts feeling lazy again, there’s a chance he might serve up a Gandalf moment in the future.