Chris Evans wearing a cable knit sweater in 'Knives Out' before being named 'People's 2022 Sexiest M...

11 Times Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Was The King Of Sweaters

All hail the sovereign of the chunky knit.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 8, Chris Evans is People’s 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, but the Captain America actor has held another title of importance for far longer. Even before Twitter collectively began salivating over Evans’ Knives Out knitwear, he’d established himself as *the* king of sweaters.

The sovereign of sweater vests, king of cable knit, and prince of the pullover has a history of looking the absolute best in this clothing category. He alone rules over the realm of the cozy cardigan and these 11 photos of Chris Evans looking like a snack in a sweater prove it.

