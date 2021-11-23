Here’s What To Know About Shopping At Burlington This Black Friday

As the old American shopping adage goes: First comes Thanksgiving, then comes Black Friday. This year, the annual sales holiday will take place on Nov. 26, and it never hurts to be prepared with a game plan for how you’re going to get those enviable deals. When it comes to Burlington, though, there won’t be specific Black Friday 2021 sales. But, not to worry — this doesn’t mean you’re going to miss out on the department store’s big savings.

Burlington (formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory) is a must-stop shop when you’re looking for awesome deals on holiday gifts. Year-round, the department store already has great discounts on designer items. Plus, if you’re worried about any shipping delays this holiday season, visiting a Burlington store in person is a great move.

Using a more traditional model, Burlington sticks to the basics of Black Friday, meaning there won’t be any in-store sales beginning the week before. Burlington stores will also be closed on the Thanksgiving holiday, so no need to load up the car right after your turkey dinner. Instead, to dive into Burlington’s array of discounts the day after Thanksgiving starting at 7 a.m. in most locations for a classic bargain-hunting Black Friday shopping experience.

While you won’t be able to find one blanket Black Friday deal at Burlington, you’ll still be able to find tons of items at Black Friday prices. For example, the brand has select beauty gifts on sale starting at $4.99, kids dolls and action figures starting at $9.99, holiday bakeware starting at just $2.99, and gaming accessories starting at $19.99. If you need some inspiration on which deals to take advantage of, follow Burlington on social media and check the #BurlingtonDeals hashtag on Instagram. The brand also teamed up with TikTok creators Peet Montzingo and @FlossyBaby for its Hunt for the Holidays campaign, where they’re helping followers find the best gifts for everyone on their list. (I wouldn’t be mad if this showed up on my FYP, just saying.)

On top of their already epic prices, you can also take advantage of more savings at Burlington this holiday season with their coat drive. Running from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24, you can get 10% off your entire purchase when you donate a coat at your local store. Giving back to your community and getting money back in your pocket? Sounds like a win-win to me.

So, while there may not be a Black Friday-specific sale at Burlington this year, a trip to the department store should still be on your to-do list.