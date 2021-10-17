Target’s Thanksgiving Hours Are A Pleasant Throwback This Year

Every year like clockwork, turkey-addled shoppers from across the country flock to their local retail stores for those cutthroat Black Friday deals — you know, the ones with the sales so wild, you’d elbow past someone’s elderly grandma for ‘em? At this point, it’s practically a capitalist tradition to line up outside storefronts right after polishing off Thanksgiving dinner. However, some retailers changed up their Black Friday schedules amid the lockdown in 2020, including Target. So, what do Target’s Thanksgiving 2021 hours look like? Here’s what you can expect.

For the second year in a row, Target will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021. The retailer made the call to keep doors closed in 2021 very early: The decision was announced in a Jan. 13, 2021 statement. Amid the 2020 lockdown, the retailer “closed its stores on Thanksgiving Day in 2020 in order to minimize crowds and take the stress out of getting the best deals,” the company wrote in the post. “The response was so positive that we’ll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day. This is just one example of how our evolving strategy is meeting the needs of our business and our guests.”

MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

But while the store may be closed on Thanksgiving, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on those coveted Black Friday deals. In 2020, Black Friday deals were available all through November, and in 2021, it looks like the store will keep the policy going, as well as a new Holiday Price Match. For those who can’t wait to get holiday shopping going, the store recommends checking your local location for their Black Friday hours.

So don’t worry about getting your folding chairs or camping gear ready, and feel free to take some extra time at the Thanksgiving dessert table this year, because Target’s got you covered all November long.