Briogeo’s Scalp Revival Charcoal Shampoo Will Heal Your Hair Woes

Whether you’re dealing with dandruff or an itchy scalp or you just want to make your hair as healthy as possible, there’s a new product about to change up your entire shower game. Briogeo dropped its Scalp Revival shampoo, a gentle exfoliating charcoal shampoo that will tick all of your hair care boxes. It’s clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and promises results. That means: No more flaking scalp for you.

There’s a powerhouse of ingredients in Scalp Revival. To fight any scalp discomfort, there’s 3% salicylic acid to help your skin shed any dead cells and also decrease any redness you have. The charcoal helps clean your hair all the way into your follicles so there’s no buildup or grease left behind. The last major ingredient is lactic acid, which works to exfoliate while also hydrating your hair.

Despite the fact that it dropped on March 1, there’s already more than 100 positive reviews on Briogeo’s website from people of all hair types who’ve used and loved this product. “I've used a lot of Briogeo products, but this one is next level,” one customer with dry, thick hair wrote. “Their dandruff care really is top of the line. This shampoo helped cure my dandruff with one wash and my scalp felt so soothe[d] afterward. Nothing beats the peppermint tingle.”

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This shampoo is safe to use on dandruff, psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis how ever often you like. While washing your hair every day can dry it out, Briogeo claims its Scalp Revival works best if you at least use it twice a week. It’s on the pricier side of shampoos at $42, but if you subscribe, you only have to pay $38 every time it ships.