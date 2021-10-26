We’re calling it. When it comes to holiday gift ideas, bougie isn’t a bad word. In fact, it’s exactly what we’re looking for in giving (and receiving, if we’re being honest). After all, everyone deserves to experience luxury this time of year. You might be thinking, “That sounds expensive.” But fancy doesn’t have to be synonymous with budget breaking. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some impressive present options — and they’re all under $50. From skin care to martini glasses, here are a few fabulous gift ideas that anyone on your list is sure to appreciate.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Cashmere Pom Pom Slippers Nap Loungewear $36 See On Nap Loungewear These chic, cozy slippers made with 100% cashmere — including both the upper and lower lining — will make anyone's day feel instantly more fabulous.

02 Christian Louboutin Matte Nail Colour Nordstrom $50 See On Nordstrom Red soles are always on the bougie babe wishlist. However, there's a new way to splurge: nail polish. This stunning bottle ornamented with an eight-inch cap — inspired by the Ballerina Ultima, aka the tallest heel ever created by Christian Louboutin — will be a sight to see on any vanity. And the matte nail color on your nails is just as glorious.

03 Skin Recharge Ritual Holiday Gift Set Keys Soulcare $33 See On Keys Soulcare It’s not just about how a gift looks. It's also about how a product makes you feel. For instance, the gift of a skin-care ritual makes space for luxury anytime, day or night. With mini versions of Keys Soulcare’s skin-care favorites (Golden Cleanser, Harmony Mask, and Skin Transformation Cream), comfort, clarity, and balance are just a face wash away with this set.

04 Cloud Socks Brothers Vellies $35 See On Brother Vellies Socks may be the butt of many gift-giving jokes, but when Brother Vellies designs them, you know they're going to knock your socks off (pun totally intended). The one-size-fits-all cloud socks are a fashion-girl fan favorite for a reason: They’re kitten soft and super chic. If lavender feels like a good fit for your gift recipient, proceeds from that shade fund the brand's mask-making and food distribution initiative in Kenya.

05 Ombre Opulence Cup And Saucer Pink T2 Tea $23 See On T2 Tea For the person in your world who enjoys the ritual of a nice cup of tea or coffee, this 24-karat-gold-adorned cup-and-saucer duo will take their self-care moment to new heights.

06 Spa Ritual Holiday Gift Set Keys Soulcare $23 See On Keys Soulcare Spa days don't require reservations with this grounding travel-size trio, scented with sandalwood and sage. Curated with mini versions of the Harmony Mask, Renewing Body + Hand Wash, and Rich Nourishing Body Cream, self-care is easier to make a reality.

07 Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm Nordstrom $38 See On Nordstrom The gold vessel of this hydrating lipstick balm brings the glam no matter the occasion. And we're happy to report that the ultra moisturizing formula — infused with 65% oils, antioxidant-rich pomegranate extract, and macadamia butter — gives a brilliant, high-shine finish with a color payoff your gift recipient will be thanking you for all year.

08 Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother and Steamer Amazon $45.99 See On Amazon For the person on your list who loves making indulgent beverages from the comfort of their own home, this frother and steamer set won’t disappoint. Plus, it's one of those gifts that keeps on giving long after the holiday season wraps.

09 Tom Ford Velvet Orchid Travel Spray Sephora $49 See On Sephora Tom Ford fragrances are legendary, and guess what? You don't need to splurge on a full-size bottle to enjoy them. With this handy travel size, the best-selling floral fragrance can be spritzed on whether you’re at home or on the go.

10 Creative Pink Flamingo Cocktail Martini Goblet Glass Cool Tableware Unique Bar Wine Set Amazon $30.90 See On Amazon These unique cocktail glasses bring both a sense of glamour and whimsy — for the person in your life who walks to the beat of their own playlist.

11 Marble + Brass Round Cheese Board West Elm $40 See On West Elm Serving up a charcuterie platter on a marble board adorned with brass hardware will become your giftee’s new favorite entertaining pastime.

12 Cosette Crystal Taper Candle Holders CB2 $24.95 See On CB2 Everyone deserves an elevated moment of self-care. With this hand-cut crystal candle holder, a cup of tea, and a face mask, they’ll instantly be transported into a moment of luxe me time.