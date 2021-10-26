13 Bougie Holiday Gift Ideas You Can Score For Under $50
We’re calling it. When it comes to holiday gift ideas, bougie isn’t a bad word. In fact, it’s exactly what we’re looking for in giving (and receiving, if we’re being honest). After all, everyone deserves to experience luxury this time of year. You might be thinking, “That sounds expensive.” But fancy doesn’t have to be synonymous with budget breaking. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some impressive present options — and they’re all under $50. From skin care to martini glasses, here are a few fabulous gift ideas that anyone on your list is sure to appreciate.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.